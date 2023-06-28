ATLANTIC CITY — Democratic committee backed candidate Viana Bailey has sued Atlantic County election officials, seeking a recount of the June 6 primary election results in for her ward seat.
After all votes were counted Bailey was behind the other Democratic candidate, incumbent Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, by three votes.
Bailey is seeking a recheck of the machines, irregular ballots and emergency ballots and a recount of the vote by mail ballots and provisional ballots for all votes cast for 2nd ward councilperson.
Her attorneys from Antonelli Kantor Rivera of Livingston, Essex County, filed the petition June 23.
The lawsuit alleges that Craig Callaway assisted 19 disabled voters within the 2nd ward with filling out election forms, and more than three of those did not qualify for such assistance.
Callaway, of Atlantic City, is known for helping candidates generate large numbers of vote-by-mail ballots.
According to the lawsuit, Bailey received 179 election day votes, 11 early voting votes, 81 vote-by-mail votes and 26 provisional votes for a total of 297.
Dunston received 84 election day votes, 21 early voting votes, 167 vote-by-mail votes and 28 provisional votes for a total of 300.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-841-2895
