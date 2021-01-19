 Skip to main content
Bader Field food distribution to continue Thursday
Bader Field food distribution to continue Thursday

food drive.jpg

Seemingly endless lines of cars at Bader Field in Atlantic City were a common occurrence last year as more than a dozen food distribution events were held to assist laid-off casino workers.

 KRISTIAN GONYEA / FOR THE PRESS

The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will continue using Bader Field as a food distribution center in 2021, the CRDA announced Tuesday in a news release.

The first food drive of the year will begin 10 a.m. Thursday. It will be drive-up only on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Together with the Community Food Bank of New Jersey, the City of Atlantic City, AFL-CIO, Local 54 and other private donors, the CRDA has held food drives since the onset of the pandemic to help unemployed casino workers.

Registration for the drive is required on the Community Food Bank's website at cfbnj.org.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

