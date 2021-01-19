Bader Field food distribution Thursday

ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority will continue using Bader Field as a food distribution center in 2021, the authority said Tuesday.
The first food drive of the year will begin 10 a.m. Thursday. It will be drive-up only and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Together with the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, the City of Atlantic City, AFL-CIO, Local 54 and private donors, the CRDA has held food drives since the onset of the pandemic to help unemployed casino workers.
Register for the drive at cfbnj.org.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.