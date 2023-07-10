ATLANTIC CITY — A little more than halfway into its six-month exclusivity period, the group trying to build a $3.2 billion car-centric development at Bader Field has paid $500,000 to the city, provided information to state agencies and city professionals, and begun soil tests and a traffic study, according to one of its principals.

“The big requirement is to ... prove various aspects of the proposed development to many state agencies,” DEEM Enterprises CEO Erick Feitshans said in a telephone interview Friday.

DEEM is transmitting information to the state Department of Environmental Protection, Department of Transportation, Board of Public Utilities and more, Feitshans said.

The city has said DEEM has engaged with its experts and made payments to it required by the agreement.

“Since the signing, economic, energy and finance experts from the city have engaged with DEEM over a series of ongoing meetings. We are gathering all information, including all testing that occurred on Bader Field,” city spokesperson Alexxus Young said in an email response to questions. “So far, DEEM has made the $500,000 escrow payment consistent with the MOU.”

Mayor Marty Small Sr. signed a memorandum of understanding with DEEM Enterprises March 24, giving it six months to convince the city and state it will be able to create a housing and retail development on Bader Field, with a 2.4-mile auto racetrack for residents’ use.

“You have six months to show us what you’ve got,” Small said then.

Feitshans, who works in the television and motion picture industry and is based in Los Angeles, said DEEM would have liked a full year exclusivity period but will get as much done as it can in six months.

On the financial side, DEEM is working to line up $750 million in investment needed to proceed. That’s what is needed to complete the site preparation, Feitshans said.

“While our project has a budget of $3.2 billion, we don’t need to raise all that right now,” Feitshans said.

DEEM needs to raise $750 million to cover the first phase of building, he said, which would cover the “horizontal construction costs” related to site remediation, raising the site about six feet, and getting everything ready to build on through infrastructure and design work.

“One of the key components the state and city need to see as part of the MOU is financial capability, to be able to finance the project,” Feitshans said. “We’re confident we can do it in that amount of time.”

The group has already spent about $25 million to date, he said, on engineering, architectural and brownfield work over the past few years.

DEEM is keeping details confidential about who is investing and the amounts, Feitshans said. He expects DEEM to finalize financing needed to proceed in the next two to six weeks.

Institutional real estate, venture capitalists, high-net-worth individuals and automotive and gaming companies have expressed interest in investing, he said.

The city also has engaged a number of professionals who are looking at noise abatement, the effect of the development on the environment and property taxes, and more.

“A big hallmark is we will reduce Atlantic City property taxes in a very significant way,” Feitshans said. “We have given information over to agencies, they are digesting it and coming back to say we need more information on this or clarification on that.”

“We have just completed giving most of the information to the city’s professionals,” Feitshans said.

In the next month or so, DEEM will get most of those reports back, he said.

DEEM’s technical team has been drilling test borings at Bader Field for about three weeks, he said.

“We go down and check the soil and other issues,” Feitshans said, “that go towards geotechnical process that we must conduct and provide to the city engineer. It’s not only for construction but brownfield remediation and other items.”

There is a plume of aviation fuel under part of the site, and DEEM has said it will clean that up as part of its development.

“We are also in the middle of conducting a traffic study,” Feitshans said, now that the city is in the midst of its highest traffic season.

That will continue for the next month to six weeks, he said.

“The last big item we need to do is test wells for geothermal wells,” he said. “One of the green initiatives is to use geothermal to heat and cool the buildings.”

It will be a sustainable development that will use cutting-edge technology in building materials and methods, DEEM representatives have said.

Atlantic Shores, which is building an offshore wind farm off Atlantic City, plans to move its electric trunk line across the city.

“Atlantic Shores ... wants to take it through Bader Field,” Feitshans said. “We are working with them in a proactive way to work out how it can be done so each side gets what it needs as cost effectively as possible.”

A hearing on the Atlantic Shores proposal to impact about 11 acres of Green Acres land at Bader Field is set for 6 p.m. July 27 in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd.