ATLANTIC CITY — Bad landlords and absentee property owners present an ongoing challenge for the city, Director of Licensing and Inspection Dale Finch said during Wednesday’s CitiStat meeting.

“The only way to deal with them is hit them in the pocketbook,” Finch said of fines and liens on properties.

At the last CitiStat meeting two weeks ago, a neighboring property owner complained about conditions at two properties in the 100 block of Bellevue Avenue, and Finch said the city had already taken action to restrict rentals there.

“The second- and third-floor apartments are closed because there is no heat and no fire escape,” Finch said. “Unfortunately he’s not a good landlord. He’s from New York and owns other properties in the city. We have issued 16 summonses. When we have bad landlords, we have to put pressure on to comply.”

CitiStat is a program that requires department heads to meet with the public every two weeks and report on concerns they have received and how they have handled them.

Dilapidated properties in the 1500 block of Penrose Avenue in the Venice Park neighborhood are owned by the same individual who lives in Florida, Finch said. The owner has not responded to the city’s attempts to have him repair the properties, so there will be a demolition hearing March 14, he said.

They are in bad shape with debris in the yards, Finch said.

“We will see what happens on the 14th, if the owner shows up and gives a schedule or we proceed (with the demolition process),” Finch said.

Another dilapidated property that drug users have at times squatted in in the 200 block of North New Jersey Avenue is moving toward demolition, he said.

“We have engaged an asbestos company to come in,” Finch said. “It has to be abated if it does (contain asbestos) prior to demolition. Every demo property is required to have an asbestos report.”

The city has stopped doing occupancy inspections for units at the High Gate Apartments on Absecon Boulevard because the property owner has not resolved several outstanding issues with units, Finch said.

There are more than 50 vacant units, Finch said, which cannot be filled until the problems are fixed.

“We have issued numerous penalties and fines on the property, and we will continue to monitor it,” Finch said.

“Until they get their act together they are going to be unable to bring in new tenants,” said city Business Administrator Anthony Swan, who runs CitiStat meetings.

Also at the last meeting, a resident complained about the poor condition of city streets and asked for information on when repaving will be done. City Engineer Uzo Ahiarakwe provided a map of the city showing which streets have been recently paved, which are scheduled to be done this year and in the near future.

“Folks are complaining city roads aren’t being repaired. We want to dispel that myth this morning,” Swan said. “The schedule for repaving has been on the city website for months.”

“These roads are grant funded. As we get money there is a process we go through,” Ahiarakwe said. “Just bear in mind ... it’s a competition. ... We are doing our best in terms of paving roads based on the resources we have.”

Ahiarakwe said repaving will begin again once the weather breaks, probably in the first week of April.

Resident Don Wager asked the directors to look into improving the lighting on several monuments at O’Donnell Park, and to find out if the city or the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority is responsible for that lighting. The park is well lit, but the memorials to veterans and those who served in wars are not, he said.

Wager said he submitted a concern to the city through its website but was told CRDA controls lighting there. When he asked CRDA to address the issue, that agency said it is not responsible for that lighting.

“I resubmitted in the (city) system but haven’t heard anything since,” Wager said.

Swan said the group will have an answer for him at the next meeting, 10 a.m. March 22 at Stockton University’s city campus in the Fannie Lou Hamer Room of the Scarpa Academic Building.

“I’m happy to see this format. As a Housing Authority commissioner, I am looking to create (a similar) program for us as well,” said resident Geoff Dorsey.

Dorsey also asked for information on how the city can prevent bad landlords from circumventing city rules and moving people into apartment units without getting an occupancy permit.

He also asked for more information on whether public works has a crew looking for potholes and filling them, or if it waits to receive reports of potholes before fixing them.

Both questions will be addressed at the next meeting, Swan said.