Bacterial infections lesser known, potent killer in opioid crisis, report says

The opioid crisis has many ways to kill, including through preventable bacterial infections, according to a new report from the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition.

“We need to sound the alarm. We know these are preventable infections with the right policies in place,” said Jenna Mellor, the coalition’s executive director.

The report stresses the need for more safe syringe exchange programs to provide sterile supplies, and for more compassionate treatment for drug abusers, who often avoid care when infections begin because of the stigma and the fear of going through drug withdrawal.

The coalition looked at statewide hospital data for 2019 and found 7,310 hospitalizations and 283 deaths for injection drug use-related severe bacterial infections, accounting for 0.8% of all hospitalizations, and 15.2% of hospitalizations for patients with an injection substance use disorder diagnosis.

The cost of such care exceeded $1 billion, the report said. The coalition calls that “enough to fully fund at least two syringe service programs in every municipality in New Jersey.”

In 2019 statewide, 2,805 people died of drug overdoses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The coalition released the report, “Preventable Harms: Injection Drug Use-Related Infections in New Jersey,” on Wednesday via an online news conference, where members called for the state to open far more clean syringe access centers to combat such infections as well as HIV and hepatitis.

According to the report, Atlantic, Camden, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Mercer, Salem and Warren counties had the highest rates of per capita injection-related hospitalizations, with each having more than one hospitalization per 1,000 residents in 2019.

Atlantic City Council has called for more needle exchange sites statewide in recent years. The city is the location of one of just seven clean syringe access centers in the state, and city officials have said all communities in the state must do their part rather than putting all of the onus on just a few cities.

That’s one center for every 1.2 million New Jerseyans, said Michael Enich, primary report author, MD/PhD candidate at Rutgers University and trustee at the New Jersey Harm Reduction Coalition.

Enich estimates each needle exchange site serves an area with about 8,000 residents who are nonprescribed injection drug users.

In addition to more specific syringe sites, the group would like to see clean needles provided through the mail, and through medical providers and outreach vans, several report authors said.

“Without access to harm reduction supplies such as sterile needles, skin disinfectants, and injection equipment, many people who inject drugs ... are at risk of painful and costly skin and soft tissue infections,” the report said. “These infections can escalate to other severe bacterial infections (SBIs) of the bone, blood, or heart — such as osteomyelitis, sepsis, bacteremia, or infective endocarditis.”

Yet New Jersey does not consider such infections when evaluating public health metrics for people who inject drugs, according to the report, and that needs to change.

Enich and others at the news conference said injection drug users fear going to doctors and hospitals for treatment because they worry about the stigma of their drug abuse, and about going through untreated withdrawal while getting care.

Twenty percent of those treated discharged themselves against medical advice, Enich said. Black drug users were 1.5 times more likely to be hospitalized for such infections, indicating lack of earlier care to prevent them from worsening.

Last year, Atlantic City Council unsuccessfully attempted to close the syringe access center run by the South Jersey AIDS Alliance, after being unable to negotiate moving the center out of the Tourism District.

In response, the state Legislature passed a bill taking control over siting of the syringe centers out of municipal hands and gave it to the state Department of Health.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation in January, but no new syringe centers have opened.

“The Department is in the process of working with key stakeholders and finalizing the updated rules,” Health Department spokesperson Nancy Kearney said in an email response to questions.

“There is a lot of work behind the scenes,” Mellor said. “It is my understanding we will see new programs opening very very soon.”

Mellor said legislation has been introduced to require pharmacies to sell clean needles to those who request them.

“Individuals are being harmed by the systems we have in place that do not adequately address these types of infections when they present themselves,” said Dr. Amesika Nyaku, report author, assistant professor of infectious diseases at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and coalition trustee.

“There has to be a change in culture of medicine so no one feels if they are to present and need to access care they are going to be stigmatized or maltreated because of their behaviors,” Nyaku said.