A new esports website formed in partnership with Sports Illustrated launched this week.

Esports Illustrated focuses on the fast-growing world of competitive video gaming.

The site's concept was developed by Gaud-Hammer Gaming Group, co-founded by Anthony Gaud, of Linwood, and partner Jim Hammerstedt.

"It will be responsible first and foremost to our viewers. The brand is dedicated to providing an entertaining look into the games, teams and players that propel esports forward," Gaud said.

Being able to do it under the Sports Illustrated brand makes the idea all the more powerful.

"(Sports Illustrated CEO) Ross Levinsohn and I met at a restaurant in Santa Monica in January of 2022 to discuss us partnering with Sports Illustrated," Gaud said. "The intention behind creating Esports Illustrated was to tap into the growing enthusiasm among younger generations for esports, which some believe will become more popular than traditional sports in the future.

"By leveraging the Sports Illustrated brand's reputation and reach, we hoped to mature the esports space while also attracting a younger audience to Sports Illustrated."

Chris Pirrone, senior vice president and general manager of Sports Illustrated, said the new addition is an example of the magazine growing its reach.

"We are thrilled to provide our audiences with a comprehensive look into the games, players, and communities shaping the esports industry," Pirrone said.

Esports is a fast-growing industry, valued at $1.14 billion in 2021 and $1.38 billion last year, according to Statista. The market revolves around tournaments based on popular video games such as "Fortnite," "League of Legends," "Call of Duty," "Overwatch" and "Madden NFL." Atlantic City has hosted tournaments, and local schools, including Stockton University, have been developing programs.

With increasingly lucrative prize money being offered, it's attracting gamers from around the world to compete in tournaments that can draw millions of viewers.

Esports Illustrated will publish a steady diet of articles, long and short, and videos that will provide a watchful eye on the industry and its practices, Gaud said, while also "celebrating the fun that had made lifelong fans of gamers around the world and in all walks of life."

"We are aiming to be the MTV of esports, aiming to reflect the youth gaming culture," Gaud said.

Hammerstedt spent 30 years in public accounting specializing in corporate financing, entity structure, business planning and implementation for clients in a variety of industries.

"I work on back-office stuff such as contract negotiations," Hammerstedt said. "The contract for Esports Illustrated took six months to sign. It was signed in October of 2022."

He also stressed the importance of budgeting and how he expects the team at Esports illustrated to grow in the coming months.

As a co-founder and lead investor of G3 Esports LLC, Hammerstedt lends a business perspective to the burgeoning industry, Gaud said.

Gaud was an Emmy award-winning creative director at Disney Interactive before turning his attention to esports. He now serves on a nationally regulated esports wagering committee and has helped secure the country's first public-private partnership for esports. A founder of the nation's first varsity-level collegiate esports league, Gaud is currently working on establishing the first legal esports betting event in New Jersey.