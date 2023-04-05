UPPER TOWNSHIP — The Township Committee on Monday tabled an ordinance outlining rules for rental properties, after hearing from both landlords and renters that it went too far.

Before beginning the public hearing on the ordinance, Mayor Jay Newman said it would likely be back to the drawing board. He expects enough changes to require a new introduction for the ordinance, which would mean it would need to again be advertised and a new public hearing held before a final vote.

“We want to make sure we get it right,” Newman said.

The ordinance grew out of concerns raised last year about the impact of short-term rentals on residential neighborhoods. In some cases, neighbors complained about properties rented through online services like VRBO and Airbnb, saying weekly parties and numerous guests were disruptive.

On Monday, Newman said there were other motivations. Also the chief of the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, he said he was particularly concerned about ensuring public safety.

Some rental properties lack fire extinguishers or even smoke detectors, he and others said at the meeting.

In one case, he said, firefighters responded to a fire in a rental unit in which a window had been boarded up, creating a safety hazard.

As proposed, the ordinance would require kitchens, water and electrical service, lighting, locks and other amenities. It would have limited short-term rentals to certain zones, including the beachfront Strathmere section of the township. As introduced, the ordinance would ban any short-term rentals outside the waterfront town center, the Marmora town center, the resort residential zone and the resort commercial zoning district in the township.

Committee member Curtis Corson said there are no local permits for rental properties in the township and that township officials have no means of tracking how many rental units exist.

The ordinance as introduced in March states that inspection officers would be authorized to enter a rental unit “at all reasonable times” by appointment with the owner.

"This is my home. Nobody’s coming into my home without my permission,” said Petersburg resident Scott Phelps. “You ever heard of the 4th Amendment?”

He said both the U.S. Constitution and the state constitution prevent authorities from entering someone’s home without a warrant, for homeowners and for renters.

Phelps said he has long lived in the township and rents his home.

“That doesn’t make me less of a member of this community,” he said.

Other speakers owned rental properties and had concerns of their own. For some, the ordinance was unclear about how many people could be in a rental unit. The ordinance would have limited the number of renters based on the size of the property.

Rich Quinn has a house in Strathmere.

“I have a suspicion that you all, rightfully, probably got sick of hearing from people from Strathmere, and I’m yet another one of them,” he said.

He and others told similar stories; that he both uses the century-old property for his family and rents it for weeks in the summer. For years, he rented it to eight people at a time, but said it seems to him that the ordinance would limit the property to three renters at a time, significantly reducing its value.

There were other practical concerns raised, such as whether inspectors would be expected to visit every summer rental each week during the brief changeover period.

Lisa Carr, who also owns in Strathmere, said no one checks to see how many people are in other summer homes each week. Her property is 115 years old, she said, and is also used both for the family and as a rental.

“Perhaps it doesn’t meet the standards of the McMansions that are being built today, but it’s still mine, and we love it,” Carr said. “I don’t want to feel like I’m being pushed out of that community, which is frankly what I feel like tonight.”

Victor Nappen Sr., whose son Victor Nappen Jr. is a member of the Township Committee, told the committee he felt somewhat responsible because he owns one of the rental properties that neighbors spoke about last year.

He said short-term rentals can be profitable and bring money to the township. He added that new owners upgrade properties and the short-term rentals pay taxes without adding to the number of school children.

If he were to rent the same property to a family for a year, it would bring in monthly rent. “They could bring four or five kids into that school system at $15,000 a kid,” Nappen said.

Committee member Nappen said he would recuse himself from the vote and discussion, as he has previously, citing the potential conflict of interest. But he did join the other members of the committee to vote unanimously to table the ordinance.

It was unclear when an amended ordinance could be back for introduction.

The current ordinance had been reviewed by the Planning Board and community organizations.

Also at the meeting, a resident raised concerns about a business he said has added rental units to the second floor. Corson said there is no requirement for people renting property to register with the township, citing that as another reason for an ordinance.

The ordinance outlines benefits to short-term rentals, including economic benefits.

“Notwithstanding those benefits, the Township Committee also finds and declares that certain transitory uses of residential property tend to affect the residential character of the community and, if unregulated, can be injurious to the health, safety, and welfare of the community,” reads the ordinance as introduced.