GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Karen Conover and her 13-year-old granddaughter, Carlee, prayed when they got to the parking lot of the Galloway Township Municipal complex.
With Karen’s home computer broken, the family was in serious need of one of about 100 Chromebooks being handed out at the Back 2 School giveaway organized by the Rev. James Pressley of J.P. Ministries.
They were among hundreds of other families.
“We’re very glad that they are doing something for the community to help the kids get back to school,” Karen said before everyone was lined up in the lot. “She’s hopeful that she’s going to get a Chromebook. I said, ‘We have as good a chance as anyone to be out here.’”
Chromebooks were handed out on a first-come-first-served basis only to students of Galloway and were limited to one per household.
Families were instructed to remain in or near their vehicles until organizers allowed the line to form at 12:50 p.m., 10 minutes before the giveaway would begin. Once everyone got the word, families swarmed the line area designated by traffic cones.
Hassan Abdalla was one of the first parents to get a Chromebook, one for his daughter, 13-year-old Nema.
“I think it will help because you’re talking about a Chromebook that’s going to cost $300-$400, at least,” Hassan said. “I’ll save that money.”
Other items were also handed out in much greater supply, including hundreds of backpacks, notebooks and pencils. Abdalla said those were also important because he wouldn’t have to get them from the Galloway Township Middle School, where Nema will be an eighth-grader. That way, the supplies can go to a student in greater need.
Organizations involved included Hope One, GreenLife Energy Solutions and the Atlantic City Alumni Chapter of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.
“We believe that children are very important, and their educational process is important,” Pressley said, “and we want to equip them with the essential tools so that they may start a successful school year.”
Just a few hours later, another event was held at the Soldier’s Home on Atlantic City’s Kentucky Avenue.
I Am ASAP — which stands for “Against Shooting Another Person” — hosted a backpack and bike giveaway for city students. About 200 backpacks were available, and SE Bikes provided a bike to be given to a child of the organizers’ choice. Members of the Atlantic City Family Court system provided the backpacks.
“It’s a big thing because last year was like half a year,” said one of I Am ASAP’s co-founders who is known to most as Fah, “so nobody really got their hands on anymore book bags, pens, pencils. ... I think it’s a big thing because school’s about to start up, to get them back in that feeling again.
“Even if they aren’t going and they’re on their Chromebooks, because I know that’s how they’re doing it now, (they can) still get that feeling like they’re getting ready to do it.”
The organization was started to keep kids busy and avoid the violence that often plagues their neighborhoods. It hosts monthly rides throughout the city during the year, bringing different neighborhoods that wouldn’t typically associate with one another together.
Well over 100 people showed up for the ride. Some came from Ventnor, Camden, Ocean City, Sea Isle City and even as far as Philadelphia.
Thirteen-year-old Nasir Bailey was this year’s giveaway winner. The Stanley Village resident has been coming to the rides since they began last Fourth of July weekend. He said it’s essential for the community to have something like this.
“It feels good,” Bailey said of the event. “It’s really fun, too. And it keeps everybody out of trouble, me and my friends.”
Fah, 34, started the event and organization after insistence on a large-scale community ride from his daughter and her friends. Seeing the potential it could have to curb violence in the city, he began planning. The first one was an immediate hit, and he’s been organizing ever since.
“There’s so much violence around here now,” he said. “You can’t really escape it. The more time you have nothing to do, the more time you get into something to do.”
