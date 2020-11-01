‘Back the Blue’ parade hits Ventnor, Margate, Longport on Sunday

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Americans are fed up,” he said. “They want to sleep in their bed and feel safe at night. Everything they work for their whole life is put up in flames or stolen. That's not the America I grew up in. That's not the America I want my children to grow up in.

“Americans are very, very upset and are worried,” he added. “This is the most worried I’ve seen people here, in my whole entire life, about our country.”

Nick Merlino, of Ventnor, drove in the parade to support the troops, law enforcement and Trump.

“I want to see law and order,” he said. “I want the swamp drained, and I want America to be America.”

He added that he wants all of the amendments in the Constitution to be upheld, mentioning the first two specifically.

Frank Finnerty, 77, Egg Harbor Township, also wanted to support police by participating in the parade.

“It’s been a difficult time for police over the last six, seven months,” he said. “They are so important for an organized civil society, and sometimes they need a little bit of love. They need to know that the public supports them, and that’s what I’m here to do.”

He also wants to see the country come together.