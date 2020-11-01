‘Back the Blue’ parade hits Ventnor, Margate, Longport on Sunday

VENTNOR — Dozens of cars gathered in Ventnor Plaza on Sunday morning with “Trump 2020” and American flags flying high for a Back the Blue parade on the island.
Event organizer Joe McDevitt, 53, of Ventnor, said the intent was to “Back the Blue,” as well as EMT and firefighters.
“It’s really to back law and order,” he said.
He said the unrest around the country, and recently in Philadelphia, led him to organize the parade. West Philadelphia was the site of protests and looting last week after police fatally shot Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man armed with a knife, on Oct. 26.
“Without law, we have no order,” McDevitt said. “Right now, certain people in this country support law, and others don’t. This is more about making the people who protect us feel like they're wanted and needed and they're loved by us.”
The parade started at Ventnor Plaza at 11 a.m. and headed south on Wellington Avenue, then drove all the way down to Longport on Ventnor Avenue. It ended in Somers Point.
After the parade, a Back the Blue barbecue was scheduled at the American Legion in Somers Point.
Several parades of President Donald Trump supporters have been held around the area the last few weekends, and McDevitt says they’ll continue if unrest around the country continues.
“Americans are fed up,” he said. “They want to sleep in their bed and feel safe at night. Everything they work for their whole life is put up in flames or stolen. That's not the America I grew up in. That's not the America I want my children to grow up in.
“Americans are very, very upset and are worried,” he added. “This is the most worried I’ve seen people here, in my whole entire life, about our country.”
Nick Merlino, of Ventnor, drove in the parade to support the troops, law enforcement and Trump.
“I want to see law and order,” he said. “I want the swamp drained, and I want America to be America.”
He added that he wants all of the amendments in the Constitution to be upheld, mentioning the first two specifically.
Frank Finnerty, 77, Egg Harbor Township, also wanted to support police by participating in the parade.
“It’s been a difficult time for police over the last six, seven months,” he said. “They are so important for an organized civil society, and sometimes they need a little bit of love. They need to know that the public supports them, and that’s what I’m here to do.”
He also wants to see the country come together.
“I really believe that Trump has the best ideas,” he said. “Some people have trouble with Trump's personality, but he's not a politician. He says things, sometimes they can come across a little tough, but he has the best ideas. He gets things done.”
He added that America has given people so many opportunities and that Americans should unite to work together.
“I love this country,” he said. “And I don't like to see the direction that it's heading. I want to see this country give people the same opportunities that I've had and that so many other people have had.”
