Back and forth in Ocean City on where additional pickleball courts belong

But a big part of the attraction of pickleball is the social aspect. Players want all the courts kept together.

Resident Greg Balin told council that there is a consensus in the pickleball community to have all courts in one place. He said he has lived in town for 25 years and has never before addressed a council meeting.

“I never had an issue that I thought was as important as this,” he said. “We are 100% united that we want pickleball only at 18th Street and not at 34th Street.”

He told council there are public safety concerns and little parking available at 34th Street, and suggested the proposal would hurt businesses in that commercial zone.

But Andrea Ward, a neighbor of the courts, said anyone who sat on her porch for a day would understand why she wants the additional courts placed elsewhere.

“The noise level is unbelievable,” she said.

The sound barriers help, she said, but not enough.

“It is annoying. I’m not against more pickleball courts. I just don’t want them on Haven Avenue,” she said. “There have to be other places on this island where you can put them.”