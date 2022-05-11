Baby zebras born at Cape May County Zoo

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The county's zoo has a new set of parents in its zebra habitat.

Two Grant's zebra foals were born April 16 and May 7 to separate mothers, and both mothers and their babies are healthy, the zoo said Wednesday in a news release.

Lydia, who gave birth first, was separated with her baby from other zebras in the herd. Both were kept in a quiet paddock in the back of the zebra barn, zoo officials said.

Gretta gave birth second, and she and her baby can be seen from the zebra habitat, the zoo said.

Ziggy, a herd stallion, is the sire of both foals, said Dr. Alex Ernst, the zoo's associate veterinarian.

Both foals weighed between 50 and 60 pounds at birth and are walking and running, as zebras can do within hours after they're born, the zoo said.

"The county zoo is thriving, and we couldn't be more pleased to welcome two zebra foals to our zoo family," said county Commissioner E. Maries Hayes, who serves as the zoo's liaison.

The Grant's zebra is the smallest of the seven subspecies of the plains zebra and is part of the Serengeti-Mara ecosystem, according to the zoo.

They're not considered endangered and are found in the wild more than other species or subspecies of zebra, the zoo said.