Baby bison born at Cape May County Zoo

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A reddish bundle of joy, weighing somewhere between 30 and 70 pounds, arrived at the Cape May County Zoo on Thursday with the birth of a new bison calf.

Cape May County officials Monday announced the new arrival, born to the zoo’s female bison, Beverley, on Aug. 18. The zoo has several bison, a large American land mammal that many people call a buffalo.

"‘Beverley’s new baby was born in the bison habitat right around noon on Thursday afternoon. Her calf is strong and healthy and mom is taking very good care and is very protective of her," reported Dr. Alexander Ernst, the associate veterinarian at the zoo.

Bison can weigh more than a ton, and adults stand between 5 feet and 6 feet, 6 inches at the shoulder. After about two months, the calf will begin to develop shoulder humps and horns and the reddish color will go to brown. The calf is usually weaned by seven months and will stay with its mother until about one year. Gestation is nine months and female bison, known as cows, give birth to a single calf.

"Beverley’s calf is the newest addition to our familial herd here at the zoo that includes dad, mom and four older siblings. This little calf can be seen daily in the North American Prairie habitat," Ernst said.

The animals can live 15 to 20 years, and have curved, sharp horns that can grow up to 2 feet long. They are herbivores.

"We are thrilled to announce the new addition to our zoo family,” said County Commissioner E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Parks and Zoo. “The variety of species that call our zoo home allows visitors to see up close animals they would not typically see living in the Northeast region of the United States.”

She praised the conservation efforts by zoo staff and the addition of a new bison.

“Bison were important to the development of the country and named the National Mammal of the United States," she said.

Entrance to the zoo is free, and it is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The zoo is in the Cape May County Park, 707 Route 9, off Exit 11 on the Garden State Parkway.