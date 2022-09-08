B.L. England plant fire attributed to pipes

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Pipes at the former B.L. England power plant in Beesleys Point caught fire Wednesday, soliciting a response from multiple local fire departments.
Marmora firefighters were called to a "trash fire" at the plant at 10:36 a.m. When firefighters arrived at the shuttered facility, they found a blaze emanating from several rubber-lined, 24-inch pipes connected to a scrubber unit, fire officials said.
Seaville firefighters responded to the scene to help with water supply and provide additional manpower, the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company said on its Facebook page.
Photos on the fire company's page show firefighters shooting water up into smoking pipes attached to a ceiling.
No injuries were reported, the Marmora company said. The scene was cleared after two hours.
Ocean City firefighters were also on scene and helped with water supply.
Ocean View and Somers Point firefighters covered Upper Township while units were at the plant, the Marmora company said.
B.L. England has been closed since May 2019.
