Aylwin becomes first female Egg Harbor City police chief

EGG HARBOR CITY — City police Sgt. Marcella Aylwin was sworn in as the city's first female police chief during Thursday's City Council meeting.

Her appointment is provisional, based on her passing of an upcoming police chief test.

The city has not had a police chief since the retirement of John McColgan five years ago. Lt. Dylan Hutton then became the officer-in-charge. Hutton resigned in July, at which point Aylwin assumed the officer-in-charge position.

The municipal building was packed with friends and family members, anxious to see her sworn in by Mayor Lisa Jiampetti. Jiampetti said becoming chief was Aylwin’s goal from the beginning.

“It’s true,” Aylwin said. “When I was first interviewed to join the department in 2008, I was asked what my future goal was. I said it was to one day become chief. That drew chuckles at the time.

“I told them that I didn’t know why they were laughing. That goal has now become a reality.”

