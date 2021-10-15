Aylwin becomes first female Egg Harbor City police chief

EGG HARBOR CITY — City police Sgt. Marcella Aylwin was sworn in as the city's first female police chief during Thursday's City Council meeting.
Her appointment is provisional, based on her passing of an upcoming police chief test.
The city has not had a police chief since the retirement of John McColgan five years ago. Lt. Dylan Hutton then became the officer-in-charge. Hutton resigned in July, at which point Aylwin assumed the officer-in-charge position.
The municipal building was packed with friends and family members, anxious to see her sworn in by Mayor Lisa Jiampetti. Jiampetti said becoming chief was Aylwin’s goal from the beginning.
“It’s true,” Aylwin said. “When I was first interviewed to join the department in 2008, I was asked what my future goal was. I said it was to one day become chief. That drew chuckles at the time.
“I told them that I didn’t know why they were laughing. That goal has now become a reality.”
Aylwin grew up in the South Egg Harbor section of Galloway Township and has lived in Egg Harbor City since 2002. She is a graduate of Absegami High School and Georgetown University. She graduated from the Camden County Police Academy, where she received the Camden County Police Academy and Camden County Police Chiefs Association Merit Award.
She also received the Capt. Thomas J. McDonnell Award, presented to the officer who demonstrated the highest overall achievement and core values that exemplify the standard goals of the law enforcement profession, as well as the Mainland Local 77 PBA Exceptional Service Award.
Aylwin also is a graduate of the New Jersey Association of Chiefs of Police Command and Leadership Academy and is a certified police academy instructor.
Her volunteer activities include serving as a Crusaders cheer coach, Hamilton Township PAL dance instructor and Girl Scout Troop 11141 parent volunteer.
“I appreciate the opportunity you have given me,” Aylwin said. “As a department, we face challenges and always will. I also challenge the community. It’s a partnership, you need us, and we need you to help us.”
Hammonton police Chief Kevin Friel attended the event and addressed the mayor and council.
“You have a diamond of a leader,” he said of Aylwin.
