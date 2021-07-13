Awaiting DNA results and renewed interest, Valiante family gathers to celebrate Tiffany's life

MAYS LANDING — For the last six years, Dianne and Stephen Valiante have hosted friends and family at their home for a memorial service celebrating the life of daughter Tiffany, who died in 2015 at the age of 18 after being hit by a train.
Each year, Tiffany’s family and friends cry and laugh and share memories. But this year, they said, it felt different as the outcome of recent DNA testing is pending and private investigators are tracking down new leads, which they were not ready to disclose.
“People believe in us, believe in Tiff,” Stephen said.
Tiffany was hit by a NJ Transit train on the tracks about a mile from her home. The crash occurred about two hours after she walked away from her home around 9:30 p.m. following a dispute with her friend over the use of a credit card. Just before the argument, Tiffany was across the street at her cousin’s graduation party.
The Valiantes have never believed that their daughter died by suicide, as the state medical examiner and the New Jersey Transit Police said. And they have been engaged in a legal battle with state agencies since trying to get answers in Tiffany’s death. They believe that Tiffany’s death with a homicide.
“Everything shows that she didn’t commit suicide,” Stephen said.
They want someone held accountable, either at NJ Transit, whom they believe botched the investigation, or a yet-to-be-named person responsible for Tiffany's death.
In their quest to get answers, the Valiantes received a break in March when a Superior Court Judge ruled they could pursue private DNA testing of evidence collected but never tested by authorities.
Attorney Paul D’Amato, who has been representing the Valiantes pro bono in their legal pursuits, said that he expects a final report from the lab in about a month.
Two pieces of evidences collected by police – an axe at the scene of the train crash and a key chain at a site on Tilton Road where Tiffany’s shoes were found – were missing from the catalog of items to be tested, D’Amato said. He added that other pieces of evidence were not stored properly, so he is unsure of what the results of the testing will show.
Tiffany's family is holding out hope. At the Valiante home on Monday, Tiffany’s parents released doves, one of which flew and landed just on the edge of large picture frame holding Tiffany’s photograph. Dianne Valiante cupped her hand to her mouth and gasped, and then watched intently as it flew off. She took it as a good sign.
Tiffany’s cousin, Melissa Monaghan said that coming to her aunt and uncle’s home each year is good therapy for the family, and especially for Dianne and Stephen.
“She was the little sister I never had,” Monaghan, 39, of New Gretna said, recalling taking her cousin to get her nails done for prom just two months before her death. “The minute I heard it, I didn’t believe it. I was confused.”
Monaghan said she remembers a young woman excited about the future, about college, and always concerned and thinking about her family.
“It makes no sense, it makes no sense to anybody. And the fact that they were told so quickly that it was suicide,” she said. “Somebody didn’t do their job, and I think that’s what’s keeping people interested.”
Family friend Kelli Nutt of New Gretna believes 2021 is going to be a good year for the Valiante family.
“Maybe they’ll find some answers," she said.
