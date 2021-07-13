Awaiting DNA results and renewed interest, Valiante family gathers to celebrate Tiffany's life

MAYS LANDING — For the last six years, Dianne and Stephen Valiante have hosted friends and family at their home for a memorial service celebrating the life of daughter Tiffany, who died in 2015 at the age of 18 after being hit by a train.

Each year, Tiffany’s family and friends cry and laugh and share memories. But this year, they said, it felt different as the outcome of recent DNA testing is pending and private investigators are tracking down new leads, which they were not ready to disclose.

“People believe in us, believe in Tiff,” Stephen said.

Tiffany was hit by a NJ Transit train on the tracks about a mile from her home. The crash occurred about two hours after she walked away from her home around 9:30 p.m. following a dispute with her friend over the use of a credit card. Just before the argument, Tiffany was across the street at her cousin’s graduation party.

The Valiantes have never believed that their daughter died by suicide, as the state medical examiner and the New Jersey Transit Police said. And they have been engaged in a legal battle with state agencies since trying to get answers in Tiffany’s death. They believe that Tiffany’s death with a homicide.

“Everything shows that she didn’t commit suicide,” Stephen said.