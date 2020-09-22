Trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, crowded costume parties and indoor haunted houses are all higher risk activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic that should be avoided, federal health officials said.
And a costume mask is no substitute for a cloth one, they added.
What Halloween activities do you feel are safe during the COVID-19 pandemic?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance Monday for the fall and winter holiday season amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cautioning residents to abide by state and local health and safety laws. Trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, crowded costume parties and indoor haunted houses are all higher risk activities that should be avoided, they said. What Halloween activities will you be participating in this season?
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance Monday for the fall and winter holiday season amid the ongoing pandemic, cautioning residents to abide by state and local health and safety laws.
“When planning to host a holiday celebration, you should assess current COVID-19 levels in your community to determine whether to postpone, cancel or limit the number of attendees,” according to the CDC website.
So far, state officials have reported 200,154 cases of the new coronavirus, with 14,278 deaths.
Ocean City officials have already canceled their annual Halloween parade, citing the disease.
While celebrating virtually or with members of the same household “pose a low risk for spread,” in-person gathering pose varying levels of risk, according to the site.
For Halloween, lower-risk activities include:
- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them
- Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
- Decorating your house, apartment, or living space
- Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
- Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
- Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with
- Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house
However, moderate-risk activities, like one-way trick-or-treating, “where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)” are included in the guidance.
Higher-risk activities include:
- Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door
- Having trunk-or-treat where treats are handed out from trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots
- Attending crowded costume parties held indoors
- Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming
- Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household
- Using alcohol or drugs, which can cloud judgement and increase risky behaviors
- Traveling to a rural fall festival that is not in your community if you live in an area with community spread of COVID-19
For more information, including guidance on Día de los Muertos and Thanksgiving, visit CDC.gov.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.