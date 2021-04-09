 Skip to main content
Avalon's Surfside Park offers weekly science program
Avalon's Surfside Park offers weekly science program

AVALON — “Beachside Science at Surfside Park," presented by the Wetlands Institute and sponsored by the borough's Environmental Commission, will be held this spring and summer at the park at 30th Street and the beach.

Installments are scheduled for May 19, June 16, July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 15.

Topics include:

• “What is a Barrier Island, and Why Are Living Fossils Here?”

• “A Diamond in the Dunes — The Northern Diamondback Terrapin”

• “Shorebird Babies ‘R Us — The Birds That Rely on the Jersey Shore to Nest”

For more information, visit wetlandsinstitute.org.

