AVALON — After more than three decades with Martin Pagliughi, Avalon is set to elect a new mayor this spring. It looks likely to be John McCorristin, currently a member of City Council.

McCorristin has Pagliughi’s backing as his anointed successor, running as part of a three-person ticket as “Team Avalon 2023,” he is also the only one on the ballot for the May 9 nonpartisan municipal election, according to city officials.

Pagliughi announced this year he would not seek another term. He recently stated his support for McCorristin for mayor and Borough Council incumbents Barbara Juzaitis and Sam Wierman for reelection. Borough officials say the deadline for candidates to file petitions to appear on the ballot has passed, with no other candidates filing.

“This ticket includes three highly skilled, dedicated public servants who are directly involved with and responsible for much of the progress in our community,” Pagliughi said in a campaign announcement. “It has been a blessing to serve our community for over three decades, and it’s time for new leadership who shares with me a high standard of public policy principles.”

McCorristin joined Borough Council in 2013 and has served as council president. He has worked on capital improvements, recreation, construction and the environment, according to his campaign information.

He also worked with Pagliughi on an effort to create the Avalon Free Public Library, separating from the county library system. He previously served on the Avalon Board of Education and worked on shared-services agreements between the borough and the school district.

He is a graduate of the former Richard Stockton College of New Jersey, and he and his wife, Lisa, have raised their family and owned a home in Avalon for more than 50 years.

Juzaitis joined the council in 2018. She has served as a professional health care director and nurse educator, and infection prevention consultant. She helped guide the borough through the COVID-19 pandemic. She currently serves as president of the Cape May County League of Municipalities.

Wierman is the current council president, elected in 2019. He is a member of the Avalon Planning and Zoning Board, and works in the insurance business.

If McCorristin is elected, that will mean a vacancy on council. Members could decide to appoint a new member or leave the position vacant until a special election, which would take place in November, according to borough Administrator Scott Wahl.