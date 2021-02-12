Avalon to join central dispatch in Cape May County

Avalon has become the latest community to join Cape May County's centralized dispatch center.

The Borough Council approved a five-year shared services agreement with the county that will take effect March 1. All emergency and non-emergency calls for police, fire and rescue will be handled by the county dispatch center, borough spokesman Scott J. Wahl said in a news release.

The move to county dispatch increases the level of services provided to the borough and saves money in its municipal budget, Avalon Council President John McCorristin said.

“We always explore options to enhance public service, and we are confident that this new agreement will work very well for the borough," McCorristin said.

The borough saves on both short- and long-term financial obligations, including but not limited to technology upgrades, salaries, wages, health benefits and pension obligations as all of those expenses are absorbed by the county, Wahl said.

Avalon previously handled dispatching services for neighboring Stone Harbor before that community moved to county dispatch.

The county opened its dispatch center in June 2018 in Lower Township. In addition to Avalon and Stone Harbor, it services Lower and Wildwood Crest, as well as the county Sheriff's and Prosecutor's offices. The goal is to eventually provide dispatch services for all 16 municipalities in the county.

