Avalon to issue new trash, recycling containers next year

AVALON — The borough intends to use new, uniform roll-out trash and recycling bins for residents starting next year in an effort to improve trash and recycling collection services while attracting competitive bids from private contractors.

The anticipated conversion for residents to the wind-resistant, 96 gallon trash and recycling carts with lids is set for May, the borough said in a news release. Carts will be provided to residents in advance, with the opportunity to buy more carts at an additional price. The borough will provide one 2-yard container to every business where required.

The new trash carts, which will be microchipped so they can be returned to their proper owners, have a 10-year-warranty and will reduce landfill tipping fees and workman's compensation expenses, improve considerations for future side yard return of containers and protect the marine environment, the borough said.

“This transition to uniform, roll-out trash and recycling carts will help the borough attract competitive bids from private contractors while also providing tremendous customer service and environmental benefits to our community,” Mayor Martin Pagliughi said.

The decision comes after the borough reexamined its solid waste and recycling collection program when a private hauler, Gold Medal Environmental, requested to open an expiring contract due to inflation affecting fuel and labor costs.

The Borough Council on April 13 approved a memorandum of understanding with Gold Medal, with the clause that residents will have to return their trash and recycling containers to their own side yards. Avalon was the first community in Cape May County to reach this agreement.

Family-owned trash company ends its run in Cape CAPE MAY — Some homeowners in Cape May found themselves without a trash contract with the cl…

The agreement preserved the twice-per-week collection of trash and recycling during the summer, and a return to once-a-week collection during the offseason.

The borough is looking for new solid waste, recycling and bulk trash contracts that include side yard return as a bid option to determine value, and is in discussions with Rehrig Pacific on a contract to provide the carts, the borough said.

A presentation on the new trash and recycling cart program was provided by Avalon’s Purchasing Agent Joseph Clark and Business Administrator Scott Wahl during Wednesday's Borough Council meeting.

The council introduced an ordinance that will finance the business trash containers, and the borough plans to revise its municipal ordinance to reflect the use of the roll-off carts and 2-yard commercial containers in 2023.

Avalon's budget for next year also will include funding for the one-time purchase of trash and recycling carts for residents, the borough said. The borough could recoup up to 15% of the costs of the roll-out carts and will use grants to support the program.

The borough is planning a public information campaign to discuss the program in greater detail.

Contact Selena Vazquez: 609-272-7225 svazquez@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.