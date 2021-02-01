Avalon to consider adding video to meetings

AVALON — Avalon Borough Council has asked for more information about remote video meetings, after a request from some members of the public.
According to Scott Wahl, the borough administrator, a member of the public has repeatedly requested the borough switch to a video format.
For almost a year, with strict limitations on public gatherings because of the pandemic, most local governments have turned to technology to allow public access. By law, governing bodies, school boards, advisory boards and others must allow the public to observe their proceedings and offer comment.
Under the state’s emergency declaration due to COVID-19, however, members of the public have mostly been kept out of meeting rooms. The state Department of Community Affairs offered guidelines last year strongly encouraging public meetings be held remotely, through telephone conferencing or internet streaming.
Multiple towns have looked to Zoom, GoToMeeting and other video platforms for meetings, with elected officials either participating remotely or gathering in otherwise empty meeting rooms.
Avalon has relied on a telephone conference system. According to Wahl, that has worked fine for the few people who attend the Borough Council meetings.
“Council has had no issues with that format since March 2020, as attendance at Council meetings pre-COVID and during COVID has been low,” said Wahl.
Some residents have pushed for a video format, however, both in comments to the governing body and on social media. The efforts drew more support after a lengthy Planning and Zoning Board meeting on a controversial topic, in which members of the public had trouble hearing testimony, could not see the plans and waited for several hours for the chance to be heard.
Some of those residents attended the next Borough Council meeting with a plea for improvement. On Wednesday, council members discussed the idea and asked for Wahl’s input, holding out the possibility of taking action at a future meeting.
Multiple towns either livestream video of their meetings to social media platforms such as Facebook or post video of the meetings afterward. In Upper Township and Ocean City, for instance, links to videos of the meetings are posted to the municipal websites, with the videos posted to YouTube.
But according to Wahl, neither livestreaming the meetings nor posting videos would meet the state’s requirements for remote meetings, because residents would not be able to provide input. He has cited concerns with the security of video platforms, citing incidents in Stone Harbor and at county government meetings in which participants interrupted meetings with racist or obscene materials.
Sometimes referred to as Zoom-bombing, the practice has been an issue at several meetings, including a Wildwood municipal meeting that was interrupted when someone shared pornographic material on the meeting platform.
Additionally, as Wahl pointed out, a change to how Borough Council meetings are run would not change anything for the Planning and Zoning Board.
“A few things to be clear here. First, council has nothing to do with how a Planning and Zoning Board meeting is run, or vice versa. They are completely separate and independent, so our discussion simply focused on Council meetings,” Wahl said.
“There have been no problems with citizens offering public comment at council meetings. The last Planning and Zoning Board meeting turned into a social media phenomenon where hundreds of people were dialed in for the Kerr property. The previous high was 28 during COVID at a Planning and Zoning Board meeting,” Wahl said.
Resident Travis John Marshall has sought changes in the meeting format, and to rally people to attend council meetings.
“Now more than ever people need to attend the meetings in person or by telephone,” he wrote in a public Facebook post before the meeting.
According to Wahl, there has not been a groundswell in support of video meetings. But he expects a change to be approved at an upcoming meeting just the same.
“I think council’s consideration will be to explore adding a live streaming or a video recording/posting on (the municipal) website…,” he said in an emailed reply to a request for comment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.