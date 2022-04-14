Avalon to begin sand back passing project to restore north end beaches

AVALON — Borough Council on Wednesday approved a contract for a sand back passing project to restore the north end beaches that were severely eroded during the winter Atlantic storm season.

The borough hired Mount Construction of Berlin, Camden County, for the $677,431 project, which will result in 64,000 cubic yards of sand being placed on the north end beaches between Ninth and 16th streets this spring.

“This past winter was no different for Jersey Shore beaches as they were battered with repeated storm events, including two January storms that resulted in significant snowfall for our community,” Mayor Martin Pagliughi said in a news release. “This back passing project results in eroded sand that generally comes ashore in the center of our community being relocated back to the north end in advance of the hurricane and tourism seasons.”

An exact start time for the project hasn't been set yet, borough Business Administrator Scott Wahl said in an email, but the council is planning a preconstruction meeting next week. Wahl added the council is hopeful it will begin by the end of April with substantial or full completion by Memorial Day weekend.

During most recent sand back passing projects, the borough would normally rent heavy equipment with the Department of Public Works handling the project. But, due to national supply chain issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, rented equipment was unavailable, a news release stated. Mount Construction handled a similar project in the borough 10 years ago.

Sand back passing projects, which Avalon has been implementing for more than 30 years, have long proven to be an effective means to provide a protective and recreational beach between major hydraulic beach fill projects, according to the release. Avalon is anticipating a major hydraulic beach fill in late 2022/early 2023 that includes federal and state partnerships.

