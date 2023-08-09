STONE HARBOR — A change in how the borough collects parking fees was supposed to simplify things.

Instead, the new parking payment app has meant close to a thousand parking tickets being issued each month this summer.

There have been enough complaints to the municipal court the borough shares with its neighbor Avalon that Avalon asked Stone Harbor to hire someone to handle the extra calls. Avalon made clear that would be at Stone Harbor’s expense.

Stone Harbor officials say they are taking steps to reduce the number of tickets, with an increase in the number of signs and having some parking enforcement officers act as ambassadors, helping visitors install the parking app and operate it.

Still, thousands of parking tickets have already been written, which has made headlines from New York City to Philadelphia.

This summer, Stone Harbor did away with parking meters and pay kiosks, instead relying on a parking fee app that visitors can install on their phones called Park Mobile. It’s the same system that multiple other communities use in Cape May County.

The change makes enforcement easier for police. Whether because it is so much easier, or because many drivers do not realize they still have to pay to park even though the meters are gone, Stone Harbor police have written far more parking tickets this summer than ever before.

The increase in tickets was by an order of magnitude, with an average of two tickets a day ballooning to 20, according to Jenny Olson, the borough’s director of tourism. She said the total number of tickets written in July was not yet available this week, but discussions at Borough Council meetings put the number of tickets for June at more than 900.

Police officers can scan a license plate, and the app will let them know whether that vehicle’s operator has paid for parking, Olson said. It’s a faster and more efficient process than was used in other years.

When a member of council questioned the spike in parking tickets at a previous meeting, police Chief Thomas Schutta said officers acted properly.

Olson said Tuesday that last year, the department also issued more warnings when a meter had expired. But she said the parking app already gives a warning when there is 15 minutes left on the meter, and it can be paid from anywhere, so there is no reason drivers would be late.

Some of those ticketed had objections, Stone Harbor Business Administrator Manny Parada told the council at a recent meeting, with multiple calls being made to the municipal court. A part-time employee has been brought on to handle increased workload related to the parking tickets.

“A seasonal employee has been brought in to work through the end of September for 20 hours a week, exclusively to handle the volume of telephone calls and paperwork associated with the increase in parking violations in Stone Harbor,” Avalon Business Administrator Scott Wahl said Tuesday. “This individual answers and returns phone calls and processes various paperwork relating to these violations.”

The new employee makes $20 an hour, he said. He did not name the employee. Someone from the municipal court said Tuesday that court employees are not allowed to speak to reporters.

Wahl told the same story as Parada.

“I met with the administrator in Stone Harbor to express the need for this additional help, and we mutually agreed this financial responsibility belongs to Stone Harbor,” Wahl said. “When both towns had their separate courts, there were typically five employees involved. With the shared court, there are only two. The seasonal employee was required due to the significant increase in work attributable to the large increase in parking violations in Stone Harbor.”

Parada told council at the August meeting that new, larger signs were on the way that will inform drivers they need to pay for parking even without a meter. Earlier this year, he told council the former parking meter system cost more than $33,000 a year in operations and maintenance, which did not include the cost of having an employee gather coins from the meters each day.

A parking ticket costs $34 in Stone Harbor, while parking is $1 an hour downtown. An additional 30 cents for each transaction goes to Park Mobile. Mayor Judith M. Davies-Dunhour said the funds brought in to the borough from the additional tickets will go toward the new signs or into the general fund.

At the July Borough Council meeting, Council member Reese Moore said there was no intention of increasing revenue from tickets when Stone Harbor made the change.

“In all candor, I was shocked when I heard the number at the last council meeting,” Moore said. “We need a better understanding of why so many tickets are being issued.”

He suggested the borough offer free parking for two weeks while officials get a better handle on the issue, and to better educate the public on the new parking app. No other member of council supported the move.