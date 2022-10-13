Avalon secures infrastructure funding for beach replenishment

AVALON — An additional $8.5 million provided under last year's federal bipartisan infrastructure program will be used for the Seven Mile beach fill project in the borough.

The borough is set to have its beach filled with sand in 2023.

Since the project's blueprint phase, rising inflation has spiked prices of fuel, ultimately raising the costs to complete the fill, borough officials said on Thursday.

Mayor Martin Pagliughi said the borough partnered with Warwick Group Consultants to secure the federal dollars, adding that officials are confident the additional money will help finish the work in time for summer visitors' return next year.

President Joe Biden last year signed into law the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to help modernize the U.S.'s roads, bridges, airports and railways. The bill provides about $550 billion in new spending over the next five years, according to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

So far, $27 million have been committed to this project, officials said.

“This funding is essential for the protection of both communities on the Seven Mile beach and will provide essential protection from future storm events before the start of the next hurricane season in 2023”, Pagliughi said.

While rising prices began troubling the project's budget, an additional $3 million in unspent Army Corps funds were secured to cover the increased costs.

“The beach and dune system did exactly what it was designed to do during the storm, which produced nearly a week of violent wave action along our waterfront”, Pagliughi said. “Sand is meant to be sacrificed to protect human lives, critical infrastructure, and property. Coordinated, persistent efforts performed in both Avalon and Washington, D.C., have resulted in this outstanding result for the Seven Mile Beach”.

While most of the island's homes went unharmed, beach paths from 12th to 22nd streets remain closed because of erosion Ian caused, officials said.

Officials said they're planning to appeal to Congress for additional federal dollars that would be part of a supplemental disaster bill being considered in Washington.

The Avalon/Stone Harbor beach fill project was advertised on Sept. 28, with bids likely opening on Nov. 2. Officials anticipate the project starting in late in 2023's first quarter, in advance of hurricane and tourism season.