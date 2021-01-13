Avalon says no to plan for new Boardwalk restaurant

AVALON — After hours of testimony from neighbors lambasting the idea, Avalon’s Planning and Zoning Board said no to a use variance needed for a proposed restaurant and event venue in the dunes.

The 6-1 vote came just after midnight, finishing a grueling six-hour meeting that started at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

This was the second meeting on the application from TK Holdings, which is wholly owned by former Philadelphia Flyer Tim Kerr. His son, Garret Kerr, and attorney Cory Gilman presented the plans to the board. They envisioned demolishing the building at 2800 Boardwalk, which includes a pizzeria, arcade and ice cream shop, to be replaced by a restaurant with expanded seating inside and on a rooftop deck.

The new building would have occupied the same footprint as the existing building but would have increased the height, with a second story on a portion of the building. At the meeting, Garret Kerr agreed to limit the seating capacity of the new building.

As proposed, the application required several variances, including for the number of parking spaces. It was set to rely on the municipal parking lot in front of the building. The proposal also would have required a use variance, because the existing building does not conform to the conservation zone.

