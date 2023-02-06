AVALON — After more than three decades at the helm in Avalon, Martin Pagliughi will not seek another term as mayor this year.

Before his 32 years as mayor, Pagliughi spent four years on City Council and six on the city’s Zoning Board.

“Enough is enough,” Pagliughi said on Monday.

Pagliughi, 73, remains the Emergency Management Coordinator for Cape May County, but it sounds as though those days are numbered as well.

“It’s not going to be my forever job, let me put it that way,” he said.

Pagliughi has already had one career, spending 39 years with ABB, a global electrical engineering firm. In his last run for reelection, in 2019, Pagliughi ran unopposed.

Things were different when he first ran for City Council in 1987, in a fractious town fighting over plans for a new firehouse and other issues.

“I was trying to improve the town. There was a lot of infighting, a lot of political bickering,” Pagliughi said. “I thought it was time I put my money where my mouth was.”

Avalon is a non-partisan town, but that does not mean it does not have politics. At one point, there was enough division that the mayor and the Borough Council had separate lawyers attending public meetings.

Things have changed since then. There appears to be peace in borough government, and Pagliughi points to other changes as well, such as an extensive beach replenishment and dune system built up over the past three decades.

“In the early '80s, high tides were washing through the first floors of houses,” he said. A borough-funded project rebuilt eroded beaches before the federal projects began in Cape May and Ocean City. Avalon now has a beefy dune system along the beachfront, one of the largest dunes in the area.

The biggest change in Avalon has been the property values. Pagliughi points to good local government and the flood protections as helping fuel the precipitous rise in property values.

According to borough administrator Scott Wahl, the total assessed value of Avalon’s real estate is $9.74 billion, second only to Ocean City, a larger seaside community.

“I always thought that’s the mayor’s job, running the municipal government, have the ratables appreciate and keeping the tax rate low,” Pagliughi said. Another change he sees as important in bringing up property values was increasing the minimum lot size for single family homes.

“People like the larger area and that’s made properties more valuable,” he said.

Pagliughi also cited local finances, and the work on flood mitigation and storm protection, as contributing to the borough’s strong bond rating.

“I think we’ve got the town in a great position,” Pagliughi said. “I’m looking at the tax rate; we have zero long-term debt, property owners get a 35% discount on flood insurance and we have our own library.”

The city participates in the Community Rating System through the National Flood Insurance Program, which reduces costs for policy holders in communities that takes steps to reduce flood risks. In 2002, Avalon left the Cape May County library system to create its own library. Pagliughi believes that move encouraged a surge in spending on community libraries, such as a new library for Wildwood Crest and plans to renovate a historic building as a new library for Cape May.

Pagliughi is a registered Republican, but said that does not have any impact on how Avalon runs.

“In my opinion, I don’t think it’s got a place in municipal government,” he said. He described his wife, Lynda Pagliughi, as the political animal in the family, serving on the GOP state committee and in several other roles.

Also up for a vote this year in Avalon are two city council seats, currently held by John McCorristin and Barbara Juzaitis. All three are four-year terms. The other three council seats on the five-member governing body on the ballot in 2025, according to Wahl. Those interested in a run for mayor or council must file petitions with the Borough Clerk by 4 p.m. March 6. The election is in May.

Pagliughi is not the county’s longest serving member, but he’s close. Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky appears to have him beat by a couple of months. Pikolycky said Monday that he was elected in November of 1990, and sworn in before Pagliughi was elected in May of 1991.

Pagliughi has also overseen big changes in county government. He took over the emergency management department in 2012, not long before the Superstorm Sandy, the county’s biggest emergency in a generation, arrived that fall.

When he started at the department, it had eight employees crammed into the basement of the main Cape May County Library in Cape May Court House. Now, there are 69 employees, and the department has a new county dispatch center at the Cape May Airport in Lower Township.

Pagliughi grew up in Vineland, in Cumberland County, and moved to Avalon year-round in 1976. He has also been involved with the Avalon Volunteer Fire Department, the Avalon Historical Society, the American Legion and other community organizations.

He plans to keep out of local politics and municipal issues, but he is not sure how successful he’ll be with that.

“I suspect I’m going to be involved whether I want to be or not,” he said.