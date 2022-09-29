Avalon OKs new trash collection contracts

AVALON — A new firm will collect waste for the borough after three separate contracts were approved by the Borough Council on Wednesday.

The council approved contracts for solid waste, recycling and bulk trash collection with Pinelands Recycling, a company based in neighboring Sea Isle City. Each contract is valid for five years and begins Jan. 1, the borough said Thursday in a news release.

In total the contracts are worth about $997,000, according to their paperwork.

The contracts end Dec. 31, 2027. The borough will put the contracts out to bid again that year, Business Administrator Scott Wahl said Thursday.

The contracts follow discrepancies between the borough and Gold Medal Environmental. The waste collection company in spring pushed for rate increases with several shore towns it held contracts with, including Avalon, because of rising operation costs due to inflation. While Ocean City and North Wildwood ended their contracts with Gold Medal, Avalon continued theirs, having to scratch side yard returns to maintain collections.

Mayor Martin Pagliughi said the borough conducted a “comprehensive review” of its trash collection needs.

“Pinelands has provided this service in our region for a quarter of a century, and its leadership team knows Avalon and our needs,” Pagliughi said in a statement. “We look forward to a new partnership starting the first of the new year.” After summer negotiations with Gold Medal, the side yard cart returns were suspended to continue twice-a-week collection in the borough.

Gold Medal employees spent nearly 40% of their time on the amenity, which greatly balloons both labor and insurance costs, the borough said in May.

The borough on Thursday said both Pagliughi and council prioritized the return of side yard returns in the bidding process for a new collection provider.

Pinelands Recycling President Frank Edwardi on Thursday lauded the contracts, saying his company is excited to service both the borough’s full-time and seasonal residents. He called the borough a customer-service driven town with high expectations for privatized services.

“We look forward to exceeding those expectations for the next five years, and hopefully longer,” Edwardi said in a statement.

Now that the borough has a new waste collector, it intends to purchase solid waste and recycling carts for residents next year.

The borough plans to make the carts a one-time purchase through its 2023 budget. The roll-off carts, the borough said, will make collection more efficient and restrict waste from interfering with the marine environment.

The carts come with a decade-long warranty, the borough said. Tipping fees will also be lowered since water weight in trash cans would be eradicated.

The borough plans to have microchips installed in the carts, so they can be returned to their owner in case they happen to be washed away by a storm.