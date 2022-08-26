Avalon OKs new contract with water, sewer management provider

AVALON — The borough's government is continuing to privatize its water and sewer services after approving a decade-long contract with a water management company that has already been servicing the municipality.

Under its newly awarded contract with Utility Service Affiliates, Inc., a subsidiary of Middlesex Water Company, the company oversee operations with the borough's storm water, sewer, and water services, officials said in a news release on Friday.

“This is great news for our community and an ideal example of how the privatization of essential municipal services works for the benefit of taxpayers”, Borough Mayor Martin Pagliughi said in a statement Friday.

Middlesex's contract with the borough was ending, and the company was the only interested provider in applying for a new agreement when the borough went out to bid, Administrative Assistant Kimberly Mastriana said Friday.

The contract adds to a list of public services the borough outsources to private businesses, including management for trash collection and landscaping, officials said.

By putting water management into private hands, Pagliughi said, costs to taxpayers likely can be slashed, as the borough would save on short-and long-term costs for salaries, health insurance, and pension appropriations.

According to the borough's 2022 adopted budget, the municipality plans on spending $231,517 in salaries and wages for water and sewer services. Overall, it's appropriated slightly over $7 million for the utility.

“Middlesex Water has had a wonderful relationship with Avalon, and we are honored to continue the management of the water, sewer, and stormwater services into the next decade,' said Dennis Doll, CEO of Middlesex Water. “This partnership agreement allows Avalon to continue ownership of its very valuable utility, independently establish their own water and sewer rates, and rely on the expertise of our company to provide a very high level of management services while complying with all regulations required by the State of New Jersey."

The contract also adds to changes in the borough's management of its water and sewer system.

This year, the borough had new smart water meters installed at each of its properties, officials said, describing the revolutionary devices as "highly accurate.

The borough also simplified water and sewer payments for homeowners through direct debit and online payment methods.

Utility Service Affiliates Inc. will maintain the borough's entire system, collaborating with municipal professionals on repairs and penning long-term plans to improve water infrastructure, officials said.

“Middlesex Water is a regulated New Jersey utility company and the collective efforts of every member of their team makes this a win-win situation for the utility, and for the borough,"Pagliughi said. “We are confident for the next 10 years that these essential operations that impact the health, safety, and welfare of our community are in more than capable hands."