AVALON — Two sailors were rescued from a 30-foot sailboat that ran aground Tuesday in Townsends Inlet, officials said.
The vessel became stuck in the inlet before 2:30 p.m., said Ed Dean, the borough's fire chief. The Cape May County Office of Emergency Management dispatched firefighters, rescue squads and police to the scene.
With a thunderstorm bearing down on the area, a rescue boat was launched from the docks at 30th Street and Fifth Avenue with three rescue crew members aboard. The Fire Department also launched personal watercraft from the Ninth Street beach upon the Coast Guard's request due to shallow water, Dean said.
The personal watercraft crew helped the sailboat's owner anchor the vessel and helped remove both of the vessel's occupants.
No injuries were reported.
Sea Tow in Cape May County towed the boat from the site. The sailboat occupants were also transferred to Sea Tow, which made its way to Cape May upon the owner's request.
