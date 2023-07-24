AVALON — The Avalon Hodge Podge, a bait and tackle shop that recently marked 25 years in business, will be closing later this year, its owners announced on Monday.

The shop on Ocean Drive will close its doors on Sept. 4, owners Tammie and Dave Carbohn said in a statement.

Both are planning to relocate to Florida in the fall.

A "going-out-of-business" sale will begin on Aug. 1, the Carbohns said.

Because of its deep roots in the community, the decision was not easy, the Carbohns said.

"After 50 years in the workforce, the time was right,” said Tammie Carbohn.

The sale will last until the store's last day.

“The hardest part is saying goodbye to our customers,” said Tammie Carbohn. “We appreciate their loyalty and patronage these past 25 years. We’ve watched the kids grow up and become parents of their own and start bringing their kids. We’ve built relationships with a lot of businesses in town, providing goods and services to help support their businesses and they in turn have supported us."