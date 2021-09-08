Avalon fire department awarded over $570K from FEMA for radios

The Avalon Volunteer Fire Department was awarded $571,428 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the purchase of 120 dual-brand radios to be spread among 12 local fire companies, Chief Ed Dean said Wednesday.

The money comes from FEMA's Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, which provides grants to fire departments for resources that go toward training and field use. The AFG program receives about 12,000 applications across the country each year and awards money to about 20% of those applicants, Dean said in a news release.

“By making the switch from our current VHF radios to dual-bands, all of our departments will be able to better coordinate efforts before arrival on scene and maintain safety while performing our firefighting duties," he said.

Departments that participated in the application with Avalon include Cape May, West Cape May, Erma, Middle Township, Ocean View, Rio Grande, Villas, Sea Isle City, Belleplain, North Wildwood and Marmora.

Cape May County Emergency Management Director Martin Pagliughi, who also is the mayor of Avalon, said many of the county's fire departments do not use dual-band radios. Not having those radios, Pagliughi said, makes coordination difficult when departments responding to the same call use different equipment to communicate with one another.