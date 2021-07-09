Avalon extends public gathering executive order in response to disruptive crowds

AVALON — In an effort to give police the authority to disperse large crowds at night, Mayor Martin Pagliughi on Friday signed an executive order restricting beach and boardwalk access at night.
The order is a continuance of another signed in 2020, which closes the beach 9 p.m.-4 a.m. and boardwalk 11 p.m.-4 a.m. daily. In a news release, Pagliughi called it a "direct result of Governor (Phil) Murphy’s destruction of effective enforcement of laws pertaining to juveniles, and the elimination of certain police powers."
A measure taken by the state restricts officers from charging and detaining juveniles in all but the most serious cases. It was passed to keep youths out of the criminal justice system, but local officials feel it's taken too much power away from police.
According to Pagliughi, the borough has been experiencing instances of vandalism and excessive litters from large groups congregating at night.
"The State is directly responsible for unlawful conduct which compromises public safety," he said. "From juvenile justice reform, the elimination of bail in many cases to threats of charging police officers with third degree crimes for investigating potential offenses, the responsibility for the proliferation of this conduct starts where it was authorized, in the hands of the Governor who signs this legislation."
Avalon has joined a growing list of shore towns voicing their frustration with large groups of juveniles causing problems. In April, Ocean City Police held a program to teach kids about bike riding safety after complaints of groups of riders on the boardwalk. On Thursday, Beach Haven Council held a special meeting in which more than 200 residents attended to discuss the hundreds of teens that trashed businesses and blocked traffic during the Fourth of July Weekend.
"We remain hopeful that some parents become more involved and help us maintain the quality of life in our community," Avalon Chief of Police Jeffrey Christopher said in the release, "despite the State’s new hands-off policies."
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.