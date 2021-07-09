Avalon extends public gathering executive order in response to disruptive crowds

AVALON — In an effort to give police the authority to disperse large crowds at night, Mayor Martin Pagliughi on Friday signed an executive order restricting beach and boardwalk access at night.

The order is a continuance of another signed in 2020, which closes the beach 9 p.m.-4 a.m. and boardwalk 11 p.m.-4 a.m. daily. In a news release, Pagliughi called it a "direct result of Governor (Phil) Murphy’s destruction of effective enforcement of laws pertaining to juveniles, and the elimination of certain police powers."

A measure taken by the state restricts officers from charging and detaining juveniles in all but the most serious cases. It was passed to keep youths out of the criminal justice system, but local officials feel it's taken too much power away from police.

According to Pagliughi, the borough has been experiencing instances of vandalism and excessive litters from large groups congregating at night.