Avalon engineer achieves high honor for jetty project

AVALON — In a virtual ceremony last week, municipal engineer Thomas Thornton received an award from the New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers for his management of the reconstruction of the borough's Eighth Street jetty.

“Avalon is extremely proud of Tom’s achievement, which is well deserved,” said Mayor Martin Pagliughi. “The jetty was significantly damaged by Winter Storm Jonas in 2016, and thanks to Tom’s planning and leadership, the jetty has been restored to assist with resiliency and beach maintenance for years to come.”

Repair work on the jetty lasted eight months, concluding in August, according to a news release from the borough. The Federal Emergency Management Agency funded 75% of the project.

“It is always a pleasure working with the mayor, council and administration in Avalon to bring concepts and ideas to fruition,” Thornton said. “We are very proud of our collective effort to repair and restore the jetty, and we are deeply honored by this recognition from the society.”

Thornton was previously honored by the society for his involvement in Avalon’s Veterans Park, Surfside Park and for a back bay dredging project.

He chairs Avalon’s Floodplain Management Committee and assists with flood mitigation projects that have earned Avalon a Class 3 in FEMA’s Community Rating System program, resulting in borough property owners qualifying for 35% discounts on flood insurance.