Avalon discusses livestream options for public meetings
Avalon discusses livestream options for public meetings

Martin Pagliughi Mayor of Avalon become the 2nd town in NJ and the 13th in the country to obtain a class 3 CRS Rating from FEMA Friday Jan 24, 2020. That gives the town a 35% discount on their flood insurance rates.

AVALON — Borough Council has resisted calls from residents for livestream remote access to council meetings, the Cape May County Herald said.

Council President John McCorristin supports the move, but has frequently said he is unsure he has the votes on the council to make it happen, the newspaper said.

The council April 14 discussed two livestream options, one involving an unmanned, fixed-position camera and the other making use of a camera operator, who could direct the camera throughout the ongoing council meeting, the newspaper said.

In a year in which so many governing bodies turned to virtual meeting software, like Zoom, the council discussion did not involve the use of such software, despite the many options the software affords beyond basic livestreaming, the newspaper said.

The meeting saw support from residents during public comment, but ended with no hint of how broad or narrow support may be on council for adding remote video access to public meetings, the newspaper said.

