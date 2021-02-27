 Skip to main content
Avalon budget avoids tax increase for third straight year
Avalon budget avoids tax increase for third straight year

avaloncouncil_Avalon Borough Hall

Workers continue a roof replacement project at Avalon Borough Hall in January. With limits still in place on public gatherings, some residents want Avalon to switch to video meetings, citing problems with a lengthy Planning and Zoning Board meeting this month.

 BILL BARLOW / For The Press

AVALON — The Borough Council on Wednesday introduced a $32.8 million budget for 2021, which will keep Avalon's municipal tax rate at 19.9 cents per $100 of assessed property value for the third consecutive year.

According to a news release from the borough, the total budget is higher than last year's due to Avalon's acceptance of a $2 million grant from the Cape May County Open Space Program for the construction of Surfside Park, increased surplus return from the Avalon Free Public Library and mandated increases in statutory and other expenses.

"The 2021 municipal budget took much time and effort to assemble due to the COVID-19 pandemic impacting various revenues in 2020," Mayor Martin Pagliughi said in the release Thursday. "Due to sound financial practices, a AAA bond rating, the elimination of all long-term general debt and a generous surplus that is carried over from year to year, we were able to eliminate the need for a tax increase while still providing necessary improvements and the quality-of-life experiences expected and endorsed in Avalon."

The release also mentioned a series of capital projects for the year, including sand back passing in the spring, enhancements to the Bay Park Marina, Boardwalk upgrades, an addition to the Fire Department headquarters, drainage improvements in the north end beach blocks and construction of a pump station on 78th Street.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

