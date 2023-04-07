The bakery, which is well-known for serving pastries to locals and visitors since 1949, will shutter because a lease agreement couldn't be reached to keep its location open at 27th Street and Dune Drive, owner Collen Quinn-Maxwell wrote on Facebook Tuesday.

"While I’m sure this is a shock to many, it comes with the opportunity to make the most of your memories with us for one last summer on the corner of Dune Drive," Quinn-Maxwell said. "We look forward to seeing you this summer for one more summer season and having you enjoy all of your Kohler's Bakery favorites."