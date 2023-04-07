AVALON — Kohler's Bakery, a beloved 74-year-old bakery in the borough, is closing after summer, its owner announced earlier this week.
The bakery, which is well-known for serving pastries to locals and visitors since 1949, will shutter because a lease agreement couldn't be reached to keep its location open at 27th Street and Dune Drive, owner Collen Quinn-Maxwell wrote on Facebook Tuesday.
The bakery is expected to close in September.
"While I’m sure this is a shock to many, it comes with the opportunity to make the most of your memories with us for one last summer on the corner of Dune Drive," Quinn-Maxwell said. "We look forward to seeing you this summer for one more summer season and having you enjoy all of your Kohler's Bakery favorites."
Quinn Maxwell took over the pastry shop in 2006 after being an employee there.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.