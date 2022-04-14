Avalon approves memorandum on solid waste, recycling services

AVALON — Borough residents will have to return their trash and recycling containers to their own side yards per a new agreement between Borough Council and the private collection company it employs.

Council approved the memorandum of understanding with Gold Medal Environmental of NJ Inc., based in Sewell, Gloucester County, during a 5-0 vote Wednesday.

The memorandum preserves the twice-per-week collection of trash and recycling during the summer and return to once-a-week collection during the offseason.

However, one big change is the elimination of the requirement by Gold Medal to provide side yard return of containers.

“I appreciate Gold Medal approaching the Borough with the catastrophic impacts runaway inflation and record fuel prices have had on their business, since labor and fuel are their primary expenses," Mayor Martin Pagliughi said in a news release. "We were able to mutually negotiate an MOU that preserves the contract, maintains trash and recycling collection schedules, and puts the Borough in a strong position for a new contract that will truly reflect these wildly uncertain economic times caused directly by a lack of a federal response to protect the financial interests of its citizens.”

Over 40% of the time spent by Gold Medal employees in Avalon is for side yard return of containers, which greatly escalates their labor costs and insurance, the borough said. Starting May 1, containers shall be placed curbside where they were emptied.

Gold Medal is working on similar agreements throughout Cape May County, and Avalon is the first community to reach this agreement.

“Many communities statewide who use private trash and recycling haulers are asked to make certain concessions to reduce labor expenses as wages have increased, while the labor pool has decreased,” Pagliughi said. “Avalon was able to preserve the same collection schedules with the elimination of side yard return. In this economy, it is a ‘win’ to preserve our collection schedules due to uncontrolled labor and fuel costs.”

Avalon intends to put a new solid waste and recycling contract out to bid this summer. This will establish a new rate schedule that can be absorbed in the 2023 municipal budget and provide optional bid items, including side yard return.

Avalon maintains a courtesy trash and recycling depot at the Public Works yard just off 15th Street and Dune Drive. The depot is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, except Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184 jrusso@pressofac.com Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.