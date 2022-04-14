 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Avalon approves memorandum on solid waste, recycling services

  • 0
Cape May County Carousel
Nicholas Huba

AVALON — Borough residents will have to return their trash and recycling containers to their own side yards per a new agreement between Borough Council and the private collection company it employs.

Council approved the memorandum of understanding with Gold Medal Environmental of NJ Inc., based in Sewell, Gloucester County, during a 5-0 vote Wednesday.

The memorandum preserves the twice-per-week collection of trash and recycling during the summer and return to once-a-week collection during the offseason.

However, one big change is the elimination of the requirement by Gold Medal to provide side yard return of containers.

“I appreciate Gold Medal approaching the Borough with the catastrophic impacts runaway inflation and record fuel prices have had on their business, since labor and fuel are their primary expenses," Mayor Martin Pagliughi said in a news release. "We were able to mutually negotiate an MOU that preserves the contract, maintains trash and recycling collection schedules, and puts the Borough in a strong position for a new contract that will truly reflect these wildly uncertain economic times caused directly by a lack of a federal response to protect the financial interests of its citizens.”

People are also reading…

Over 40% of the time spent by Gold Medal employees in Avalon is for side yard return of containers, which greatly escalates their labor costs and insurance, the borough said. Starting May 1, containers shall be placed curbside where they were emptied.

Gold Medal is working on similar agreements throughout Cape May County, and Avalon is the first community to reach this agreement.

“Many communities statewide who use private trash and recycling haulers are asked to make certain concessions to reduce labor expenses as wages have increased, while the labor pool has decreased,” Pagliughi said. “Avalon was able to preserve the same collection schedules with the elimination of side yard return. In this economy, it is a ‘win’ to preserve our collection schedules due to uncontrolled labor and fuel costs.”

Avalon intends to put a new solid waste and recycling contract out to bid this summer. This will establish a new rate schedule that can be absorbed in the 2023 municipal budget and provide optional bid items, including side yard return.

Avalon maintains a courtesy trash and recycling depot at the Public Works yard just off 15th Street and Dune Drive. The depot is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily, except Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

The Mayan 'end of the world' calendar has just revealed another surprise about the ancient people

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News