Avalon announces new leadership on Beach Patrol
AVALON — Matthew Wolf, the son of recently retired Capt. Murray Wolf, who retired at the end of 2020, has been named the new chief of the Avalon Beach Patrol, and Ryan Black was named the new captain.

Mayor Martin Pagliughi announced the promotions Monday.

“Avalon is extremely fortunate to have both Matt and Ryan assigned to their new elevated roles with our Beach Patrol," Pagliughi said. “Both Matt and Ryan have many years of exemplary service to the Borough and pledge to further enhance the public safety, recreational, and community-related services and functions provided by the Beach Patrol every year. At the conclusion of the interview process, it was clear that Matt and Ryan have earned these positions and both have ambitious plans that I am confident will be embraced by the hundreds of thousands of people who enjoy Avalon’s beaches every summer."

Wolf and Black have a combined 37 years of experience with the Avalon Beach Patrol. Wolf joined the Avalon Beach Patrol in 1955, and became the captain of the Beach Patrol in 1967.

“The Borough must recognize the extraordinary career of Murray Wolf who has served on the Avalon beaches for six decades," Pagliughi said. “Simply put, there’s only one Murray Wolf and Avalon was extremely fortunate to have him as an important part of our public safety team. Murray should not only be proud of the lives that were saved on the Avalon beach for several decades, but also of the legacy of the Beach Patrol that now transitions to his son Matt, and to Ryan. The torch has been passed to two very capable and bright young men whom I am honored are a part of the Avalon family”.

Ryan Black.jpg
Matt Wolf.jpg

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

