Authors host discussion panel related to criminal justice during NAACP convention on Saturday

ATLANTIC CITY — Authors Deborah Robinson and D. John Jackson led a criminal justice system discussion panel Saturday at the NAACP Convention at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

Robinson is the author of "Daisy Bates, In Her Own Words," a pictorial book that tells, in her own words, the story of Arkansas NAACP leader Daisy Bates and the huge role she played during the civil rights movement.

Jackson wrote "What About Me: Walking The Tightrope as a Black Man in America" in which he dives into the experience of African American men in this country and the adversity that they've had to overcome in all aspects of their lives.

Robinson, who has a master's degree in journalism and a minor in criminal justice, opened the panel by talking about the criminal justice system and its origins.

She made a comparison about how one person working at a bank could embezzle $30,000 and just get a slap on the wrist for it but that an African American in the same situation might not have opportunity to work there but has the chance to rob it.

Robinson mentioned that she was taught in school that the crimes that African American's commit and get high sentences for are the ones they had the opportunity to act out on.

"That was something that really stuck with me from school because in the past it was always the crimes that African American's had the opportunity to commit is what got them higher punishments," Robinson said.

The conversation then shifted over to police, and Jackson shared a personal experience he wrote about in his book.

He was driving around early one morning in workout clothes and police stopped him because they got a report about an African American with dreads who was breaking into cars around Jackson's neighborhood.

The police looked at Jackson, realized he wasn't the person they were looking for and sent him on his way.

One of the major ongoing issues in America still is young black people being killed while running from police. Jackson says many emotions go through your mind when stopped, especially if you don't know why you are being stopped. He said he can see why somebody's first instinct might be to run.

"If you get stopped on a lonely street either in the middle of the night or early in the morning and you aren't sure why you are being stopped, I can totally see a young 16-, 17- or 18-year-old panic," Jackson said. "But that panic might lead to your death."

Jackson offers a list in his book that goes over the right ways to go about getting stopped. The list mentions things such as turning the radio down, being respectful and answering all of the officer's questions to the best of your ability.

The next topic that was brought up was how being in tune with law and politics can benefit the Black community.

Jackson emphasized the importance of voting, but not just for a face. He mentioned the importance of voting for someone whose values align with yours and could be an asset in your community.

The last few minutes of the discussion touched on steps that people can take to solve some of the issues in their communities. Some of the solutions that were brought up include engaging in and becoming a student in your community and educating police officers to not judge a book by its cover when they are interacting with people.