Authorities seek Philadelphia man charged in murder of girlfriend at Hard Rock
Frankie E. Lane

Frankie E. Lane

 Atlantic County Prosecutors Office

A 59-year-old Philadelphia man is wanted after being charged with the murder of his girlfriend at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City on Friday night, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced.

Frankie E. Lane has been charged with murder and weapons offenses. According to authorities, Lane stabbed Sharon Whaley, 57, of Philadelphia inside a hotel room at the casino.

Lane is currently wanted on these charges by law enforcement.

The investigation is being conducted by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, the Atlantic City Police Department and the Philadelphia Police Department.

Anyone with information may contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or go to the Prosecutor’s Office Web site at https://www.acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

