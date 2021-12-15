Authorities search Galloway Township home

GALLOWAY — Law enforcement are executing a search warrant at an East Jimmie Leeds Road home.
Support Local Journalism
Pleasantville Police are searching the home on Wednesday afternoon, as well as other law enforcement in plainclothes. Pleasantville Police Capt. Matthew Hartman said police were "executing a search warrant in furtherance of an investigation."
Galloway Police Chief Donna Higbee said officers from the Galloway Township Police Department were present at the scene to aid in the search. She said Galloway police was not involved in the case that prompted the search and that she had no further information to give.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
Contact Chris Doyle
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Christopher Doyle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.