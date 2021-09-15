 Skip to main content
Authorities release updated photo of missing Bridgeton girl Dulce Maria Alavez
Dulce Maria Alavez.jpg

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) worked with the rest of the investigation team to produce an age-progression image to depict what Dulce Maria Alavez may look like as a 7-year-old. Her birthday was April 25.

BRIDGETON — Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari released a joint statement Wednesday, one day before a silent march will take place on the 2-year anniversary when a 5-year-old Bridgeton girl went missing.

"As we approach the 2-year anniversary of the disappearance of Dulce Maria Alavez, law enforcement continues to pursue all leads in its quest to locate Dulce," the release said. 

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) worked with the rest of the investigation team to produce an age-progression image to depict what Dulce may look like as a 7-year-old. Her birthday was April 25.

"We hold out hope that Dulce is alive (as we have no evidence of her demise) and want the public to know that this case will remain open until such time as we locate Dulce and determine those responsible for her disappearance," Bridgeton police said in the release.

At 4:20 p.m. Thursday at Bridgeton City Park, the same park where Dulce went missing, a group of activists and community members will hold a march and candlelight vigil. Attendees are asked to wear yellow, the color shirt Dulce was wearing the day she went missing.

From there, the group will walk to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office and then to the Bridgeton police station.

Dulce, who was 5 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen Sept. 16, 2019, playing with her 3-year-old brother in the park.

Noema, then 19, was sitting in her car with an 8-year-old relative at the time. State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce one day after she went missing.

Since Dulce's disappearance, authorities have searched for her using dogs, helicopters and boats, to no avail. 

The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office, Bridgeton police, New Jersey State Police, N.J. Division of Criminal Justice, FBI, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (ICE) and NCMEC, are working cooperatively to determine those who are responsible for Dulce’s disappearance, the release stated.

Anyone with information may call Bridgeton police at 856-451-0033 or by visiting bpd.tips; or the prosecutor's office at ccpo.tips. Tips also can be texted anonymously to tip411. Be sure to include “Bridgeton” or “CCPOTIP” in the subtext.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

