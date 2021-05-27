Authorities looking to identify car connected to Atlantic City homicide

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a vehicle of interest in a homicide that took place in Atlantic City last week, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.

On the morning of May 19, police responded to the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue, where the body of Jahmil Greenidge, 28, of Atlantic City, was found with a gunshot wound.

Before Greenidge was killed, surveillance video showed a vehicle in the area that is believed to be a newer model, black Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows. The car also may have a white, temporary license plate registration tag.

“This incident occurred in broad daylight in a well-traveled area of the city,” Tyner said in a news release. “We need witnesses to step up and take a stand against the violence in our community. If you saw something, then please say something to assist us with giving this family closure.”

Anyone who is familiar with the vehicle or may have witnessed the shooting of Greenidge can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com.

