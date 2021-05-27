 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities looking to identify car connected to Atlantic City homicide
0 comments
top story

Authorities looking to identify car connected to Atlantic City homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

Police investigating homicide in Atlantic City

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying a vehicle of interest in a homicide that took place in Atlantic City last week, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Thursday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On the morning of May 19, police responded to the 300 block of North Tennessee Avenue, where the body of Jahmil Greenidge, 28, of Atlantic City, was found with a gunshot wound.

Before Greenidge was killed, surveillance video showed a vehicle in the area that is believed to be a newer model, black Hyundai Sonata with tinted windows. The car also may have a white, temporary license plate registration tag.

“This incident occurred in broad daylight in a well-traveled area of the city,” Tyner said in a news release. “We need witnesses to step up and take a stand against the violence in our community. If you saw something, then please say something to assist us with giving this family closure.”

Anyone who is familiar with the vehicle or may have witnessed the shooting of Greenidge can call the Prosecutor’s Office at 609-909-7800 or visit acpo.org/tips. People also can call Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 800-658-8477 or visit crimestoppersatlantic.com.

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News