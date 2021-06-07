Authorities identify body of woman found in Waretown

Authorities on Monday identified the Seaside Heights woman whose body was found Friday in a wooded area of the Barnegat Branch Trail near Country Line Road in Waretown.
On Saturday, the Ocean County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body as that of Megan Campana, 41, county Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement.
The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results, Billhimer said.
Anyone with information about Campana's death can call Prosecutor's Office Detective Denis Mitchell at 732-929-2027 or Ocean Township police Detective Jeremy Samuel at 609-693-4007.
— Vincent Jackson
