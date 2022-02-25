Author speaks of food, life and culture at OC Library event

OCEAN CITY – Food, culture and literature came together, at least remotely, on Wednesday at an author’s talk with celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi through the Ocean City Free Public Library.

In his author talk, held via zoom, Onwuachi spoke of his childhood in New York, learning to cook in his mother’s apartment in the Bronx, as well as time spent with his father in Nigeria. He talked about his career, which included cooking in a cleanup ship for crews containing the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico to leading kitchens in Zagat- and Michelin-reviewed restaurants.

He spoke about the way food can bridge cultures, saying, “You can travel across an ocean on a plate,” and his efforts to find fulfillment and happiness in work, what he described as “chasing that ice-cream-truck feeling.”

Onwuachi has been recognized by the prestigious James Beard Foundation as a rising chef and was a contestant on Top Chef. In 2017, he was hired to open a restaurant at a Washington, D.C., hotel. “Kith and Kin,” focused on Afro-Caribbean cuisine in a fine dining setting, has been described as a “game changer” for DC food.

He is also a successful author, releasing his memoir “Notes from a Young Black Chef” with Joshua David Stein in 2019, with a cookbook, “My America, Recipes from a Young Black Chef” set for release in May.

Onwuachi said he was one of his mother’s first employees when she started a catering company.

“She threw me an apron when I was about 4 or 5 years old and had to help out to keep the lights on,” he said. He helped chop vegetables, stirring the roux and other tasks.

That’s where he began to experiment with food, he said.

“What had started as a chore turned into a hobby, and that hobby grew into a passion, and that passion turned into a career,” he said.

It wasn’t a straight line from that kitchen to success. Onwuachi spoke of setbacks, including a launch of his own catering company when he was not prepared, and his first restaurant opening in D.C., which began with a bad review in the Washington Post.

Long before that, he said, when he was still a child, his mother sent him to live with his grandfather in Africa.

“She didn’t want to see me end up in a jail cell or a body bag,” he said.

He said he learned a great deal, living somewhere without electricity or running water in the house. He also learned to appreciate the conveniences in American life.

“If we wanted to eat a 10-wing chicken bucket, we had to raise five chickens,” he said. “I was able to see and really appreciate the things that I had in America.”

Before Onwuachi turned 30, he had opened five different restaurants.

Onwuachi discussed his work and travel, including being hired to cook for a clean-up ship out of Louisiana responding to the Deepwater Horizon spill, the largest spill in the history of the petroleum industry that took place in 2010.

He also spoke of his acceptance to the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York, and his restaurant work, including some that were not successful. Throughout, Onwuachi said, he wanted to cook food that reflected who he was.

“I wanted it to be about my lineage. I wanted to cook Afro-Caribbean cuisine,” he said.

Onwuachi left Kith and Kin in 2020. He had been the executive chef. At the time, he indicated that he wanted to own his next endeavor.

After moving to take-out service only in 2020, Kith and Kin is now listed as permanently closed.

