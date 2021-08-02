Aug. 2 ends year's warmest stretch in SJ, here's where temperatures go next

While the summer sun is still going strong, that's now being mixed in with scenes of halloween candy, fall beers and pumpkin yogurt.
Aug. 2 was the end of the warmest stretch of the year at Atlantic City International Airport. Between July 6 and Aug. 2, the average temperature is 77 degrees, taking into account the high and low temperature.
The average high is 86 degrees, with the average low of 67. The peak average maximum temperature is actually 87 degrees, but that ended July 27.
While the drop into autumn begins Tuesday, it does not mean that sweater weather is around the corner.
Looking at the average high temperatures, you can easily expect 80s until about Labor Day Weekend at the airport. After that, though, the lowering sun angle and shorter days begin a quick fall in temperatures. While early October can squeeze out a beach day, with a 73 degree reading, Nov. 2 is ten degrees colder.
Sen. Frank S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City's maximum average temperature is 76 degrees, which runs from July 12 to Aug 5. It's slightly later than the airport, due to its coastal location, whose ocean waters peak in late August. It is also cooler than the airport, as the ocean provided natural air conditioning with a natural sea breeze most afternoons.
The fall in temperatures is slightly less dramatic than the mainland airport. However, the average temperature remains cooler through Nov. 2.
Despite the strongest sun angle and longest day being in June on the summer solstice, seasonal lag prompts July into August being the hottest time for New Jersey.
The main reason for seasonal lag is that the majority of Earth is covered in water (about 71%), which takes much longer to heat up and cool down than dry land. Known as heat capacity, it is the amount of heat that must be added (by the sun) to or removed from something to change its temperature.
So even though the greatest amount of solar energy occurs on the summer solstice, the massive amount of water on Earth slows the heating process. This delays the heating process by a few weeks.
This same concept applies to the December winter solstice, where it takes longer for the temperature of the water to cool down. At A.C. International Airport, the coldest average temperature of the year runs from Jan. 7 to Feb. 5.
New Jersey residents likely used their air conditioners more and their heat less, and spent …
Averages have risen for the fifth decade in a row in South Jersey, and across much of the country. The new 1991 to 2020 climate average period shows a 0.7 degree increase in July temperatures at the airport, with a 0.6 increase in August temperatures. Human induced greenhouse gas emissions is the primary driver for the increase.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.