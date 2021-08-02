Aug. 2 ends year's warmest stretch in SJ, here's where temperatures go next

Despite the strongest sun angle and longest day being in June on the summer solstice, seasonal lag prompts July into August being the hottest time for New Jersey.

The main reason for seasonal lag is that the majority of Earth is covered in water (about 71%), which takes much longer to heat up and cool down than dry land. Known as heat capacity, it is the amount of heat that must be added (by the sun) to or removed from something to change its temperature.

So even though the greatest amount of solar energy occurs on the summer solstice, the massive amount of water on Earth slows the heating process. This delays the heating process by a few weeks.

This same concept applies to the December winter solstice, where it takes longer for the temperature of the water to cool down. At A.C. International Airport, the coldest average temperature of the year runs from Jan. 7 to Feb. 5.

Averages have risen for the fifth decade in a row in South Jersey, and across much of the country. The new 1991 to 2020 climate average period shows a 0.7 degree increase in July temperatures at the airport, with a 0.6 increase in August temperatures. Human induced greenhouse gas emissions is the primary driver for the increase.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.