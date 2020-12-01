Audit finds minimal error rate in Atlantic County machine election count

MAYS LANDING — An audit Monday night of about 3,000 ballots by the Atlantic County Board of Elections found an extremely low error rate in machine counting of the county’s 143,000 general election ballots, a spokesperson said Tuesday.
“I am extremely delighted with the results of the audit and extremely confident the numbers we certified, while maybe not 100% (correct), are so close to 100% that I am not concerned,” said Board of Elections Chairperson Lynn Caterson.
On Monday, the board randomly picked 15 batches, each containing about 200 vote-by-mail and provisional ballots, to test with a hand count Monday night. All counties in New Jersey must do the same by Dec. 11.
The hand count results then were compared with the machine counts for those batches.
“No single batch showed more than a two-vote variance one way or the other,” for any candidate, Caterson said. She did not yet have an exact percentage error rate, but it appears to be well below 1%.
Many batches had the same hand counts as machine counts, Caterson said.
The state required all counties to audit at least 2% of the ballots received in the Nov. 3 general election. The offices that had to be part of the audit were U.S. president, U.S. senator, U.S. congressional representative, county freeholder and mayor in towns holding mayoral races.
Cape May County Registrar Mike Kennedy said Tuesday that Cape May County will finish its audit Thursday and post the results Friday. Almost 59,000 ballots were cast in Cape May County, so it has to audit almost 1,200 ballots.
In her experience, Caterson said, most often hand counts find votes the machine did not pick up because the voter didn’t fully fill out the oval next to the candidate or did not make a dark enough mark for the machine to pick it up.
The certified election results will not change as a result of the audit.
“This is just to ensure that the process is on track, and it absolutely is,” Caterson said.
Atlantic County Board Clerk Sue Sandman said staff had prepared for the audit as it received the ballots.
“All the ballots we did we put into batches of 200,” Sandman said of preparation for the audit. Each batch was numbered and went through the scanning machine, which does a machine count, together.
Caterson had estimated the audit would cost the county $2,700, based on paying staff for two nights of hand counting ballots. But a second night of counting was not needed, as the staff completed the audit Monday night.
“The cost of the audit is going to be less,” Caterson said. “We don’t have a new number yet, but it is going to be less than $2,700.”
