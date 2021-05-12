Auction scheduled for Orange Loop parking garage, retail space

ATLANTIC CITY — A parking garage in the Orange Loop section of the city will soon be up for auction.
The South Jersey Transportation Authority has ordered Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company to list the property located at 17-27 S. New York Ave. Constructed in 1980, the property has 825 parking spaces and six office/retail units on the ground floor. The online auction will begin 9 a.m. June 1 and conclude at 11 a.m. June 3. It can be accessed at www.maxspann.com/auctions/detail/atlantic-city-parking-garage-with-6-commercial-units.
Previews are scheduled for noon-2 p.m. Thursday and next Thursday. Masks and social distancing will be required.
