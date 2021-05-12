 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auction scheduled for Orange Loop parking garage, retail space
0 comments

Auction scheduled for Orange Loop parking garage, retail space

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

ATLANTIC CITY — A parking garage in the Orange Loop section of the city will soon be up for auction.

The South Jersey Transportation Authority has ordered Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company to list the property located at 17-27 S. New York Ave. Constructed in 1980, the property has 825 parking spaces and six office/retail units on the ground floor. The online auction will begin 9 a.m. June 1 and conclude at 11 a.m. June 3. It can be accessed at www.maxspann.com/auctions/detail/atlantic-city-parking-garage-with-6-commercial-units.

Previews are scheduled for noon-2 p.m. Thursday and next Thursday. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Probe shows WHO knew of sex claims in Congo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News