ATVs roar back into Upper Township discussions

UPPER TOWNSHIP – Almost as long as ATVs have been commercially available, their use has led to conflicts with neighbors who complain about the noise and sometimes about reckless behavior by the riders.

A controversy about it crops up in Upper Township every few years, according to Mayor Curtis Corson. The riders are notoriously difficult to keep out of wooded areas — “All terrain” is right there in the name of the vehicles. In a recent interview, Corson said the township would not want to go so far as to risk injuring riders, such as setting obstacles on a path.

The latest concern is for a stretch in Marmora known as Gandy’s Pit, the site of a former sand mine. Part of the area is in private hands, while another section is owned by the township, bequeathed to the community by the former owner with the understanding that it would be used for recreation.

That caveat was included as a deed restriction when the township took possession of the property.

The township hasn’t developed the property at all. According to Township Engineer Paul Dietrich, residents of the surrounding neighborhoods use it for jogging, to walk their dogs and for the trails winding through.

All of that is good, officials say. The dirt bikes and ATVs are not, at least as far as the township is concerned.

“I think the general idea is to keep it one of the natural spaces but to restrict access to ATVs and mopeds,” said Committee member Kim Hayes when the matter was discussed at the Aug. 22 committee meeting. “It’s a safety and liability issue. The neighbors in the area are being disturbed. Their property is also being trespassed on.”

The site sits amid several residential neighborhoods, bordered by an out-of-use railroad track that runs to the former BL England power plant. Trains used to deliver coal to the plant. The track is becoming overgrown.

Dietrich has discussed the possibility of creating a bike path along the tracks, an idea that would be years away. He suggested the area could someday be an offshoot of a bike route, with trails for BMX or mountain bikes through the woods.

In the meantime, the tracks would allow ATV riders to bypass most barriers, he said.

“Build a wall,” added Committee member Jay Newman. “Oh, that’s not this discussion.”

Corson said there was supposed to be a gate put in place where a path enters the area, but Dietrich said on a recent visit to the site, he saw no sign of a barrier.

Hayes said a private property owner felled trees to block a path to the former sand pit, only to have someone clear the way with chainsaws.

“Whatever’s there, they’re removing,” she said.

At a dead end off Tuckahoe Road, a path leads over the tracks and into the woods. There is no visible indication if the area is open to the public or restricted. There is simply a sign stating “No Dumping.”

On a hot August morning, the neighborhood and the trails were quiet, with the only sound the traffic passing on Stagecoach Road on the far side of the area and the rustle of an occasional fence lizard in the dry leaves.

Networks of interlocking trails show deep ruts where off-road vehicles have passed, and it appears that the riders have built obstacles of their own, piling dirt to improve a jump. Among the trees, multiple water bottles and other soft drink bottles were scattered near the path.

There are open areas and woods, along with trails that circle back and others that lead to nearby neighborhoods. It seems clear that short of fencing the entire property, blocking a single path would not change the situation.

Corson added that the township would not want to risk someone getting hurt, for instance by blocking a path with something a young ATV rider might accidently hit. At one point, there was consideration of putting cable across paths.

“We can’t put cable up,” he said.

But he said riders have a responsibility to find out if the area where they are riding is restricted.

Township attorney Daniel Reeves said it may be possible to amend the deed restriction on the property, allowing the township to put it to a different use that is not related to recreation. That could expand the number of options on the table, he said.

The former owner who left the property to the township has been dead for decades, Corson said. It would still be possible to find a legal successor and seek a change to the restriction.

Township administrator Gary DeMarzo said the property is being used.

“It’s beautiful. Maybe you make it look more like a park,” he said.

Corson said the township does not plan to develop it. He said the township already has parks to maintain, and they face vandalism and need updating.

Dietrich said people occasionally have bonfires in the property.

“After the first frost, I’d like to go out there and take a look around,” Corson said. He was concerned about ticks an chiggers, he said.

The area includes about 15 acres.

DeMarzo said the township could place “No Trespassing” or “No ATV use” signs in the area. Committee members described it as the first step.